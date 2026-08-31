ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Trashes PIL For Enforcement Of BNS Provision On Sexual Intercourse On False Promise Of Marriage

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL filed by a lawyer seeking enforcement of a Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provision, which deals with sexual intercourse based on a false promise of marriage.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana termed the PIL filed by lawyer N Sudharsanarao “totally scandalous, frivolous and contemptuous” before trashing it.

While dismissing the PIL, which also sought registration of criminal cases against two SC judges, the bench also told Sudharsanarao to be “cautious” in future before filing such a “scandalous” plea.

The PIL had sought directions for the enforcement of Section 69 of the BNS, 2023, legal recognition and financial protection for women allegedly exploited on the false promise of marriage, and the expunction of certain observations made by the Supreme Court in a recent judgment.

Section 69 of the BNS criminalises sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry.