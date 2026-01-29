SC: Trade Union Leaders Are Largely Responsible For Stopping Industrial Growth In Country
CJI Surya Kant remarked that trade unionism was largely responsible for stopping the industrial growth in the country.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that trade union leaders are largely responsible for stopping industrial growth in the country, and all traditional industries in the country, all because these 'jhanda' unions have been closed.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya said it cannot issue a writ asking the Centre and states to consider amending existing laws.
Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appeared for the petitioner organisation. Raju also relied on a Supreme Court judgment dated January 29, 2025, where the court had highlighted the plight of domestic workers and noted repeated but unsuccessful legislative attempts to enact a comprehensive law.
Raju said that while some states have notified minimum wages for domestic workers, others have failed to do so, despite the nature of domestic employment remaining uniform across the country
During the hearing, the bench observed that when a minimum wage is enforced, these unions will ensure that every household is dragged into litigation. Raju said in Singapore, you cannot hire a domestic maid unless you register that person and provide weekly offs, wages, etc.
“Sometimes in our anxiety about reforms. In our anxiety to bring a non-discriminatory perspective through legislative means, it leads unwittingly to further exploitation. You fix a minimum wage. Look at the need for employment in this country….demand is far less as compared to the supply….you fix minimum wages, people will refuse to hire and this will further generate hardship”, observed the CJI.
Raju said these are workers’ unions, these are domestic workers’ unions registered under the Trade Union Act.
The CJI said, “How many industries in this country have been closed, thanks to these trade unions? Let us know the reality also”. He added that all traditional industries in this country have been closed because of these jhanda unions, and “they do not want to work, these are all trade union leaders. They are largely responsible for stopping the industrialization growth in this country”.
The CJI said, of course, the exploitation is there undoubtedly, but the means should have been different to stop that exploitation. “People should have been made aware of their individual rights. People should have been made skilled instead of using them as manual labour…”, observed the CJI.
Raju said let us not generalize and talk of larger issues, because collective bargaining is a valuable right.
Responding to the submission regarding collective bargaining, which the petitioners contended could address these concerns, Justice Bagchi noted that domestic workers are already covered under existing welfare frameworks.
“It is not as if there is no safety net. The Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act does take care of several aspects,” he said, while acknowledging that the petitioner’s concerns were “well taken.”
The bench, while acknowledging the “plight” of millions of domestic help across the country, maintained that the judiciary cannot encroach upon the legislative domain to mandate the enactment of laws. The bench also red-flagged the role of employment agencies in the exploitation of workers.
After hearing detailed submissions, the bench refused to entertain a PIL seeking a comprehensive legal framework and enforcement of minimum wages for domestic workers.
The bench, in its order, said, “No enforceable decree or order can be passed unless the legislature is asked to enact a suitable law. Such a direction we are afraid ought not to be issued by this court.”
The bench asked petitioners, including Penn Thozhilalargal Sangam, a domestic workers’ union, to highlight the plight of domestic help to states and the Union to take a suitable decision in the matter.
“We observe that petitioners may continue to highlight the plight of domestic helps and impress upon the stakeholders to take a final call in relation thereto.. and the correspondence shows it is under active consideration by states and we are hopeful that a suitable mechanism shall be deployed for their help and to prevent exploitation,” the bench said while disposing of the PIL.
The petition sought, among other reliefs, recognition of non-payment of minimum wages to domestic workers as a violation of fundamental rights and enforcement of minimum wage regimes across States.
Also Read