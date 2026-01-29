ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Trade Union Leaders Are Largely Responsible For Stopping Industrial Growth In Country

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that trade union leaders are largely responsible for stopping industrial growth in the country, and all traditional industries in the country, all because these 'jhanda' unions have been closed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya said it cannot issue a writ asking the Centre and states to consider amending existing laws.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appeared for the petitioner organisation. Raju also relied on a Supreme Court judgment dated January 29, 2025, where the court had highlighted the plight of domestic workers and noted repeated but unsuccessful legislative attempts to enact a comprehensive law.

Raju said that while some states have notified minimum wages for domestic workers, others have failed to do so, despite the nature of domestic employment remaining uniform across the country

During the hearing, the bench observed that when a minimum wage is enforced, these unions will ensure that every household is dragged into litigation. Raju said in Singapore, you cannot hire a domestic maid unless you register that person and provide weekly offs, wages, etc.

“Sometimes in our anxiety about reforms. In our anxiety to bring a non-discriminatory perspective through legislative means, it leads unwittingly to further exploitation. You fix a minimum wage. Look at the need for employment in this country….demand is far less as compared to the supply….you fix minimum wages, people will refuse to hire and this will further generate hardship”, observed the CJI.

Raju said these are workers’ unions, these are domestic workers’ unions registered under the Trade Union Act.

The CJI said, “How many industries in this country have been closed, thanks to these trade unions? Let us know the reality also”. He added that all traditional industries in this country have been closed because of these jhanda unions, and “they do not want to work, these are all trade union leaders. They are largely responsible for stopping the industrialization growth in this country”.

The CJI said, of course, the exploitation is there undoubtedly, but the means should have been different to stop that exploitation. “People should have been made aware of their individual rights. People should have been made skilled instead of using them as manual labour…”, observed the CJI.