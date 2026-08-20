ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Thackeray Camp: Disqualify Shinde Group — But By Which House, Which Speaker?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uddhav Thackeray faction that declaring the Eknath Shinde group disqualified faces two hurdles: disqualified from what—since the House itself no longer exists—and disqualified by whom—since the Speaker’s post also no longer exists.

When Thackeray’s counsel insisted that the court has the power to declare them disqualified, the CJI-led bench said, "There cannot be any doubt that the court does not have power."

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat represented the Thackeray faction.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) submitted that the Eknath Shinde-led faction continued to enjoy the "fruits of defection" and the poll panel granted Shiv Sena's name and symbol to them substantially based on the legislative majority test.

Kamat said that once disqualified, they lose their membership and alleged the defectors had already benefited from the delay in deciding the disqualification petitions.

Querying Kamat on the scope of the relief sought, Justice Bagchi observed: "Declaring them disqualified has two problems: one, disqualified from what—from the House, which does not exist—and disqualified by whom—the Speaker, who does not exist…".

Kamat argued that disqualification is a legal consequence flowing from the act of defection. He insisted that the court could declare the date from which the members incurred disqualification, even if consequential relief could no longer be effectively granted.