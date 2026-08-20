Supreme Court To Thackeray Camp: Disqualify Shinde Group — But By Which House, Which Speaker?
The Shiv Sena (UBT) submitted that the Eknath Shinde-led faction continued to enjoy the 'fruits of defection'.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uddhav Thackeray faction that declaring the Eknath Shinde group disqualified faces two hurdles: disqualified from what—since the House itself no longer exists—and disqualified by whom—since the Speaker’s post also no longer exists.
When Thackeray’s counsel insisted that the court has the power to declare them disqualified, the CJI-led bench said, "There cannot be any doubt that the court does not have power."
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat represented the Thackeray faction.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) submitted that the Eknath Shinde-led faction continued to enjoy the "fruits of defection" and the poll panel granted Shiv Sena's name and symbol to them substantially based on the legislative majority test.
Kamat said that once disqualified, they lose their membership and alleged the defectors had already benefited from the delay in deciding the disqualification petitions.
Querying Kamat on the scope of the relief sought, Justice Bagchi observed: "Declaring them disqualified has two problems: one, disqualified from what—from the House, which does not exist—and disqualified by whom—the Speaker, who does not exist…".
Kamat argued that disqualification is a legal consequence flowing from the act of defection. He insisted that the court could declare the date from which the members incurred disqualification, even if consequential relief could no longer be effectively granted.
"It is a legal declaration that the member lost his membership from the date on which the act of defection was committed," he said.
The bench observed that if the test of dominance in a legislative party is declared invalid or deficient, these people or the party will have to be given an opportunity.
It was argued that in the past, the apex court determined disqualification in appropriate circumstances rather than remanding the matter to the Speaker.
Justice Bagchi said disqualification relates to a status “which itself is transient because of the temporary nature of the assembly…”. Kamat pressed that he only seeks a declaration regarding disqualification and that the court has the power. “There cannot be any doubt that the court does not have power”, said the CJI.
Kamat contended that in extraordinary circumstances, where the Speaker fails to decide, the Supreme Court can determine disqualification itself in the first instance, and the circumstances in the present case warranted a similar approach.
It was argued that the dispute over the party’s identity and election symbol was directly linked to the legislative majority the ECI relied upon. Kamat said he is only urging the court to decide this issue—whether they committed defection or not. The Thackeray faction concluded its submissions and the Shinde group will resume its final arguments on September 2.
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