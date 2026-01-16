'Want To Keep T Prabhakar Rao In Jail Till He Breaks Down': SC To Telangana Govt In Phone-Tapping Case
The bench observed that it ordered surrender and custody of Rao on December 11 as an "interim Article 142" measure to help in the investigation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 16, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: A two-judge bench of Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that it has a feeling that the Telangana government wants to keep former state Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao in jail till he breaks down, while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Rao, who is an accused in a phone-tapping case.
Rao has moved the top court challenging an order of the Telangana High Court, which dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the Telangana government before the bench. During the hearing, the bench indicated that it is keen on making "absolute" its order of interim bail to the former IPS officer. However, Luthra opposed it and argued that larger questions of law are involved.
The state government counsel urged the bench to examine questions of law raised by his client. He said that questions include whether a person declared an absconder and residing overseas could have even applied for anticipatory bail.
"We have a feeling that you want him to be in jail till he breaks down. Now, we will not let you use our order (granting interim protection) beyond what it was meant for," the bench observed orally.
The bench made it clear that anticipatory bail doesn't mean that it is free for him and police can still call him for interrogation. The bench observed that it ordered the surrender and custody of Rao on December 11 as an "interim Article 142" measure to help in the investigation. After hearing submissions, the bench said it will hear the matter on March 10 and extended the interim protection to Rao till then.
On December 12 last year, Rao had surrendered before the investigating officer at the Jubilee Hills police station at 11 AM, as directed by the apex court. The Telangana government earlier alleged that Rao was still withholding his iCloud accounts despite the court order.
On December 19 last year, the apex court had extended till December 25 the police custody of Rao. The court had said Rao would be released after interrogation on December 26 and no coercive action be taken against him till it heard the case on the next date of hearing.
