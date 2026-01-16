ETV Bharat / bharat

'Want To Keep T Prabhakar Rao In Jail Till He Breaks Down': SC To Telangana Govt In Phone-Tapping Case

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that it has a feeling that the Telangana government wants to keep former state Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao in jail till he breaks down, while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Rao, who is an accused in a phone-tapping case.

Rao has moved the top court challenging an order of the Telangana High Court, which dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the Telangana government before the bench. During the hearing, the bench indicated that it is keen on making "absolute" its order of interim bail to the former IPS officer. However, Luthra opposed it and argued that larger questions of law are involved.

The state government counsel urged the bench to examine questions of law raised by his client. He said that questions include whether a person declared an absconder and residing overseas could have even applied for anticipatory bail.