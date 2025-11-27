ETV Bharat / bharat

'What Magic Wand Can A Judicial Forum Exercise?': SC For Long Term Solution To Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the severe air pollution in New Delhi and emphasised that a long-term solution by domain experts is required to address the issue.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, "What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-National Capital Region(NCR)".

The top court agreed to hear on December 3, 2025, a plea in connection with the deteriorating air quality. The matter came up before a bench led by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, contended before it that there is an "alarming situation in Delhi-NCR". She added that it is a health emergency.

"What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-NCR. We all know the problem", said the CJI.

The top court said only domain experts can give the solution, and it should be a long-term solution. "The issue is what is the solution. We need to identify reasons and … the solutions can be given by the domain experts only. We hope and expect that long-term solutions are found," the CJI said.