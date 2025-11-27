'What Magic Wand Can A Judicial Forum Exercise?': SC For Long Term Solution To Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR
Chief Justice Surya Kant said that the solutions to the issue can be given by the domain experts only.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the severe air pollution in New Delhi and emphasised that a long-term solution by domain experts is required to address the issue.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, "What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-National Capital Region(NCR)".
The top court agreed to hear on December 3, 2025, a plea in connection with the deteriorating air quality. The matter came up before a bench led by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, contended before it that there is an "alarming situation in Delhi-NCR". She added that it is a health emergency.
The top court said only domain experts can give the solution, and it should be a long-term solution. "The issue is what is the solution. We need to identify reasons and … the solutions can be given by the domain experts only. We hope and expect that long-term solutions are found," the CJI said.
"Tell me what can we direct? We issue some directions and get to breathe clean air immediately .... Then, we have to see what the solutions can be in each region. Let us see what the government has constituted in terms of committee", said the CJI.
The bench added that the pollution matter is also listed in a ceremonial way during the Diwali season and emphasised on having regular monitoring.
The apex court assured that it will take it up on a continuous basis. Yesterday, the CJI said he did not feel well after the morning walk. "The only exercise I do is I go for a walk. Yesterday, I walked for 55 minutes, but when I came back, it is difficult….I was facing the problem….I go for a walk in the evening and evening is comparatively (better)….", the CJI had said.
On November 19, the court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone open-air sports events scheduled for November–December 2025 to "safer months" due to toxic air levels.
The top court had refused to impose year-round restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework that restricts polluting activities in severe conditions, and instead emphasised the need for long-term, sustainable solutions.
