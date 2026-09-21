ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Set Up Special Bench To Hear NHAI Plea Against Direction To Build Shelters For Stray Cattle

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to constitute a special bench to hear a plea of the National Highways Authority of India challenging a direction asking it to construct shelters for stray cattle across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Authority, that a special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath had asked it to set up shelters, which have to be constructed by local authorities.

The solicitor general said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had been directed to establish shelter homes for stray cattle across the country, which, according to the Authority, would involve an expenditure of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.