Supreme Court To Meta: Restore Gujarat AAP Wing's Instagram And Facebook Accounts
The bench passed the direction on a plea filed by the AAP seeking restoration of its Gujarat unit's Facebook page and Instagram handle.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Meta to restore the Instagram and Facebook accounts of the Gujarat wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench passed the direction on a plea filed by the AAP seeking restoration of its Gujarat unit's Facebook page and Instagram handle, which were blocked shortly before the local body elections in the state. Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat appeared for AAP before the bench.
Farasat sought interim relief. After hearing submissions, the bench said: "The interim application is allowed subject to removal of the objectionable post. Post after 2 weeks."
AAP’s plea contended that Meta informed it that access to the Gujarat unit's Facebook page and Instagram handle had been restricted in the country pursuant to a request from a government or law enforcement agency under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The political party moved the court alleging its social media accounts were blocked without notice, hearing, or a reasoned order. The plea contends that disabling the entire Facebook page and Instagram handle of a recognised party, instead of restricting specific posts, amounts to a disproportionate curb on political speech and violates principles of natural justice and proportionality.
The party contended that the Gujarat unit's Facebook page and Instagram handle were blocked on April 24, a day before the local body elections in the state.
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