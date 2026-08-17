ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Meta: Restore Gujarat AAP Wing's Instagram And Facebook Accounts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Meta to restore the Instagram and Facebook accounts of the Gujarat wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench passed the direction on a plea filed by the AAP seeking restoration of its Gujarat unit's Facebook page and Instagram handle, which were blocked shortly before the local body elections in the state. Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat appeared for AAP before the bench.

Farasat sought interim relief. After hearing submissions, the bench said: "The interim application is allowed subject to removal of the objectionable post. Post after 2 weeks."