ETV Bharat / bharat

SC to MEA: Invite Families of Indians Killed in Russia‑Ukraine War to Claim Compensation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, observing that the right to compensation must be enforced, asked the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday to consider issuing a public notice inviting families of Indians killed while fighting in the Russia‑Ukraine war to seek assistance and compensation.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said that the right to seek compensation accrues to the families of all 51 persons who unfortunately lost their lives there. The MEA filed its latest status report before the apex court. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Centre.

The MEA said that 51 Indians who fought the war have died and 77 recruits remain untraced so far. Bhati said that so far six compensation claims have been processed by the Russian government, and five compensation claims have been satisfied fully and one partially.

The bench asked the MEA to file a fresh status report giving details of the exact compensation given by the Russian government to six families whose members died in the war zone there.

The bench also asked the District Legal Services Authorities of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to comply with its earlier direction to provide free legal aid to the aggrieved families. The legal aid is regarding the “submission of claims and/ or conducting of DNA test, apart from other necessary legal/ administrative formalities which are required to be completed by them”.

The bench was informed that approximately 267 Indians joined the Russian armed forces, of whom 51 had died and 139 had been discharged from military service. The bench was also informed that the Indian embassy in Russia is pursuing the whereabouts of 77 recruits, including seven whom Russian authorities have confirmed as missing.