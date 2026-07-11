ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Maharashtra: Liberty Can't Be Casualty Of State Lapses

New Delhi: Slamming the Maharashtra government for stalling trials while resisting bail, the Supreme Court noted that an accused has languished in custody for over four years with only two of 45 witnesses examined, calling the state’s failure to expedite proceedings “totally lacking.”

The bench asked the Maharashtra government to frame a clear policy on handling prolonged custody cases, stressing that no accused should be deprived of liberty due to state lapses and delays beyond their control.

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu was hearing a bail plea by Kelvin Chindozie Okoro on Friday. The bench declined to entertain the petitioner's bail plea but made strong observations against the Maharashtra government.

"Having considered the matter in its entirety and going through the material on record, we are not persuaded to allow the prayer for bail of the petitioner, for the present. Accordingly, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed," it said.

"We notice the second aspect i.e., the petitioner is under custody for more than four years and out of 45 witnesses, only 2 witnesses have been examined," the bench said.