Supreme Court To Maharashtra: Liberty Can't Be Casualty Of State Lapses
The bench asked the state to frame policy on handling prolonged custody cases, stressing that no accused should be deprived of liberty due to delays
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Slamming the Maharashtra government for stalling trials while resisting bail, the Supreme Court noted that an accused has languished in custody for over four years with only two of 45 witnesses examined, calling the state’s failure to expedite proceedings “totally lacking.”
The bench asked the Maharashtra government to frame a clear policy on handling prolonged custody cases, stressing that no accused should be deprived of liberty due to state lapses and delays beyond their control.
A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu was hearing a bail plea by Kelvin Chindozie Okoro on Friday. The bench declined to entertain the petitioner's bail plea but made strong observations against the Maharashtra government.
"Having considered the matter in its entirety and going through the material on record, we are not persuaded to allow the prayer for bail of the petitioner, for the present. Accordingly, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed," it said.
"We notice the second aspect i.e., the petitioner is under custody for more than four years and out of 45 witnesses, only 2 witnesses have been examined," the bench said.
"This aspect is something which has been bothering the court for quite some time as the state opposes the prayer for bail of the accused tooth and nail but fails to discharge its obligation by facilitating the trial without undue delay, which is found to be totally lacking," it added.
The state government’s counsel submitted that he be given an opportunity to file a detailed counter affidavit on this aspect.
"Accordingly, only for the purposes of considering the counter affidavit of the State of Maharashtra specifically on the point as to why such a situation is prevailing, list the matter on 24.07.2026 at the top of the board…," it said.
In this affidavit, the bench said the Maharashtra government must present a specific policy detailing how it proposes to handle these situations so that the accused is not deprived of liberty due to reasons beyond their control and solely because of a lapse on the part of the state.
Also Read
Abusive Outburst, Flinging Papers In SC Prompts Litigant’s Removal