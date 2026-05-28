ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear WFI Plea Against HC Order Allowing Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games Selection Trials

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order passed by the Delhi High Court allowing grappler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026. The matter is likely to come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe on Friday.

A division bench of the high court on May 22 had given its nod to Phogat's participation in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games. The high court said the WFI's selection policy was exclusionary because it lacked the discretion to consider an iconic player like her, who is returning from a maternity break. The high court said the law must ensure motherhood does not become a ground to exclude female athletes like Phogat.

The high court stressed that motherhood cannot be treated as a professional impediment or a circumstance warranting adverse treatment.

The high court had ordered that the selection trials, scheduled for May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) shall also be present.