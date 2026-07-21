Supreme Court To Hear Challenge To Lok Sabha Speaker Accepting Uddhav Sena MPs Merger With Shinde Sena
The Lok Sabha Speaker has accepted the merger of six parliamentarians from the Uddhav Sena with rival faction, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena having seven MPs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The petition was filed amid the Lower House of Parliament resuming its sitting on Monday(July 20) as part of its Monsoon Session for the current year.
The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Kamat urged the bench to urgently list the matter for hearing. He contended before the bench that this is an important matter and argued that the Speaker recognised the merger of my 6 MPs to merge with the rival party.
He further argued that this shows the importance of a constitutional position. He submitted that the Speaker recognised this late Saturday night, which has brought Parliament work for the party to a standstill. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to examine the matter. “We don't know about tomorrow. But we will list it”, the bench said.
The Speaker recognised the merger of six MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 18. The merger led to an increase in Shinde faction strength in the Lok Sabha from 7 to 13.
The petition filed by advocate Nishanth Patil strongly objected to the July 18 circular issued by the Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which validated the unilateral “merger” claimed by the six MPs. The six parliamentarians are Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dina Patil.
It said the Leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Parliamentary Party is constrained to move before the apex court in its extraordinary jurisdiction. It termed the circular dated June 18, issued by the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat as ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal, and perverse.
“The impugned circular purports to recognise/validate the acts of six Members of Parliament (MPs), who have unilaterally without the consent/approval/permission of their parent political party [Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)] have sought to ‘merge’ themselves with a rival political party, namely Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde”, the plea argued.
The plea submitted that the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) political party has 20 MLAs, 6 MLCs, 9 Lok Sabha MPs, and 1 Rajya Sabha MP. It added that the impugned circular reduces the number of MPs belonging to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by six while increasing the number of MPs belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde by as many.
It submitted that the impugned circular amounts to constitutional hara-kiri and weakens the very foundation of parliamentary democracy. In fact, the present case is a stark example of the prevailing constitutional crisis surrounding the functioning of political parties in Parliament and in State Legislative Assemblies. It urged the Court to discharge its role as the guardian of the Constitution to issue effective directions striking down the impugned circular and nullify the attempts of the six MPs to undermine the democratic framework by functioning in the House in collusion with rival political parties”, the plea said.
It added that such a change is illegal, unconstitutional, and beyond the powers, responsibilities, and functions of the Speaker of Lok Sabha as well as the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
According to the petition, Para 4 of the Tenth Schedule recognizes the concept of merger only as a defence in disqualification proceedings instituted under the Schedule. In the present case, no disqualification proceedings have yet been instituted against the MPs by their original political party, i.e. Shiv Sena (UBT). The plea asserted that the impugned circular is based on any decision of the Speaker, the same is beyond the scope of powers and functions of the Speaker as an Officer of Parliament.
It impressed the apex court to issue a direction quashing the June 18 circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to the extent that it recognises the “change in party affiliation of 6 Members of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Lok Sabha” and the consequential “revised Party Position in Eighteenth Lok Sabha”.
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