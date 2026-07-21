ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear Challenge To Lok Sabha Speaker Accepting Uddhav Sena MPs Merger With Shinde Sena

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The petition was filed amid the Lower House of Parliament resuming its sitting on Monday(July 20) as part of its Monsoon Session for the current year.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Kamat urged the bench to urgently list the matter for hearing. He contended before the bench that this is an important matter and argued that the Speaker recognised the merger of my 6 MPs to merge with the rival party.

He further argued that this shows the importance of a constitutional position. He submitted that the Speaker recognised this late Saturday night, which has brought Parliament work for the party to a standstill. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to examine the matter. “We don't know about tomorrow. But we will list it”, the bench said.

The Speaker recognised the merger of six MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 18. The merger led to an increase in Shinde faction strength in the Lok Sabha from 7 to 13.

The petition filed by advocate Nishanth Patil strongly objected to the July 18 circular issued by the Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which validated the unilateral “merger” claimed by the six MPs. The six parliamentarians are Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dina Patil.

It said the Leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Parliamentary Party is constrained to move before the apex court in its extraordinary jurisdiction. It termed the circular dated June 18, issued by the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat as ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal, and perverse.