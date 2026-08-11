ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear PIL Alleging Breach Of Guidelines In Odisha DGP Appointment Process

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a PIL alleging that the Odisha government was trying to include a junior officer in the list of probable candidates for the Director General of Police post, in breach of the apex court's directions in the 2006 Prakash Singh case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by senior advocate P Chidambaram to list the PIL for an urgent hearing. The incumbent DGP, Y B Khurania, will demit office on August 16 this year.

The 2006 apex court verdict and subsequent directions in the Prakash Singh case had said the DGP of a state shall be "selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers of the department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force".

And, once a person has been selected for the job, they should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of the date of superannuation, it had said. Chidambaram said the Odisha government was attempting to include an ineligible officer in the panel to be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"We will list it tomorrow (Wednesday)," the CJI said. The senior lawyer said the UPSC was scheduled to meet on August 7 to consider a panel of three eligible DGP-level officers for the Odisha appointment, but the state withdrew the list of officers.

"The State of Odisha is breaching the Prakash Singh judgment. On August 7, the UPSC was scheduled to meet to select from among the three DGPs. Odisha withdrew the list. They are now making another list to send," he said.

He said the state was now attempting to promote an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and include the officer in the fresh panel.