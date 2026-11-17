Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Alleging Irregularities In SIR Of Electoral Rolls On December 9
The pleas include the one by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders alleging largescale voter deletions and electoral irregularities
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled for December 9 a batch of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including pleas by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders alleging largescale voter deletions and electoral irregularities.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench adjourned the hearing as a part-heard matter would be taken up in the post-lunch session. The CJI said a special bench would also assemble at 3.30 pm to hear another matter.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the court’s attention to an application filed by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders. “We are asking for some interrogatories from the Election Commission. In the meantime, they may respond to it,” Sibal said.
The application sought permission to put 48 written questions to the poll panel on the decision-making process in the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls. Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court’s permission.
The CJI said, “We are fixing a date. We will hear your application on interrogatories also and then will take a call…”
Besides Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, MA Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule, ET Mohammed Basheer, Thol Thirumavalavan and Sajjat Ahmad Kichloo are the co-petitioners in the case.
In the application filed in his pending petition, Gandhi and others sought sworn responses from the Deputy Election Commissioner, who filed the poll panel’s counter-affidavit, the CEC and the two Election Commissioners on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the Commission’s online electoral registration systems.
The plea questioned whether decisions regarding SIR were actually taken by the EC as a collective body or whether the CEC exercised the EC’s powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other ECs.
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