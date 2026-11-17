ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Alleging Irregularities In SIR Of Electoral Rolls On December 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled for December 9 a batch of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including pleas by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders alleging largescale voter deletions and electoral irregularities.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench adjourned the hearing as a part-heard matter would be taken up in the post-lunch session. The CJI said a special bench would also assemble at 3.30 pm to hear another matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the court’s attention to an application filed by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders. “We are asking for some interrogatories from the Election Commission. In the meantime, they may respond to it,” Sibal said.

The application sought permission to put 48 written questions to the poll panel on the decision-making process in the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls. Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court’s permission.

The CJI said, “We are fixing a date. We will hear your application on interrogatories also and then will take a call…”