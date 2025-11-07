‘Pilot Not The Cause, His Father Shouldn’t Carry The Burden….’, SC On Plea By Father Of AI-171 Pilot Seeking Judicial Probe
Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's father and the Federation of Indian Pilots moved SC for a court-monitored inquiry headed by former apex court judge into plane crash.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that no blame could be attributed to the pilot of the Air India flight to London, which crashed in Ahmedabad in June this year, claiming 260 lives, saying, “whatever is the cause of the tragedy, the pilot is not the cause…”.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated flight, seeking a judicially monitored committee, headed by a former judge of the apex court, to conduct a probe into the crash.
The plea contended that the preliminary investigation into the crash is profoundly flawed. “The investigation team had rather conducting a comprehensive technical inquiry, appears predominantly focus on the deceased pilots, who are no longer able to defend themselves, while failing to examine or eliminate other more plausible technical and procedural causes of the crash”, said the plea filed by Sabharwal and Federation of Indian Pilots.
The plea said the investigation conducted by the respondents is vitiated by selective and incomplete disclosure of material facts, disregard of critical inconsistencies, and suppression of systemic causes that point to design or electronic malfunction.
“The report hastily infers the incident to pilot error, without any corroborative evidence or comprehensive technical analysis, thereby undermining both the integrity of the inquiry and the memory of the deceased crew”, it said. The respondents in the plea are: Union of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).
The plea said the preliminary report suffers from serious technical defects and omissions which render its conclusions unreliable. “It fails to analyze the significance of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment, neglects to investigate potential failure of Boeing’s Common Core System (CCS), and offers no adequate explanation for the simultaneous loss of multiple redundant safety and data systems—factors indicative of a systemic electrical collapse rather than human error”, said the plea.
During the hearing today, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayana, representing the petitioners, contended that his clients seek an impartial investigation and stressed that the current investigation being conducted by the AAIB was not independent.
He requested the bench to direct a judicially monitored probe under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, which mandates impartiality in accident investigations.
Justice said: “It is extremely unfortunate this accident took place and he lost his son…but he should not carry this burden that his son is being accused or blamed…we will clarify, nobody can blame him for anything…”.
Justice Bagchi said there is no insinuation against the pilot and there is no question of a report apportioning blame and, in fact, the investigation is not to apportion blame and it is not better performance and avoidance of such accidents in the future.
Sankaranarayana mentioned an article carried by the Wall Street Journal based on information they got from this investigation and his client’s son is being attacked. “We are not bothered about what a foreign press…your suit should have been against WSJ in an American court…”, said Justice Bagchi. The senior counsel said the WSJ is citing an Indian government source. The bench said it does not matter and the accusation is by a foreign press, whose insinuation is factually incorrect.
“This kind of nasty reporting because they only want to blame India…,” said Justice Kant. Sankaranarayanan said let us ignore the nasty reporting. The bench replied that there is nothing in the plea before it.
The senior counsel said on August 3, respondent number 3, who is doing this preliminary investigation, sent two officers to his client’s, who is now 91 years old, house, and they said, “look when did your son get divorced, and I said 15 years ago. So, he is carrying depression with him that is the reason why he tried to commit suicide…when did your wife passed. I told she passed away 3 years ago…”. The senior counsel said officers told his client that therefore his son had depression, while criticizing the conduct of the investigators.
Justice Kant said India is not a small country and it is a country with 142 crore people, and added, “none of them have any belief that there was any fault with the pilot. Whatever is the cause of the tragedy, the pilot is not the cause…”. The senior counsel said his client’s son was a pilot and his grandson is also a pilot and they are offering their services to the nation, and it is wrong for people to make such kind of insinuations.
After hearing submissions, the apex court sought response from the Centre and agreed to take up the matter along with another related matter on November 10.
