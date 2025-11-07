ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Pilot Not The Cause, His Father Shouldn’t Carry The Burden….’, SC On Plea By Father Of AI-171 Pilot Seeking Judicial Probe

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pays an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that no blame could be attributed to the pilot of the Air India flight to London, which crashed in Ahmedabad in June this year, claiming 260 lives, saying, “whatever is the cause of the tragedy, the pilot is not the cause…”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated flight, seeking a judicially monitored committee, headed by a former judge of the apex court, to conduct a probe into the crash.

The plea contended that the preliminary investigation into the crash is profoundly flawed. “The investigation team had rather conducting a comprehensive technical inquiry, appears predominantly focus on the deceased pilots, who are no longer able to defend themselves, while failing to examine or eliminate other more plausible technical and procedural causes of the crash”, said the plea filed by Sabharwal and Federation of Indian Pilots.

The plea said the investigation conducted by the respondents is vitiated by selective and incomplete disclosure of material facts, disregard of critical inconsistencies, and suppression of systemic causes that point to design or electronic malfunction.

“The report hastily infers the incident to pilot error, without any corroborative evidence or comprehensive technical analysis, thereby undermining both the integrity of the inquiry and the memory of the deceased crew”, it said. The respondents in the plea are: Union of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).

The plea said the preliminary report suffers from serious technical defects and omissions which render its conclusions unreliable. “It fails to analyze the significance of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment, neglects to investigate potential failure of Boeing’s Common Core System (CCS), and offers no adequate explanation for the simultaneous loss of multiple redundant safety and data systems—factors indicative of a systemic electrical collapse rather than human error”, said the plea.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayana, representing the petitioners, contended that his clients seek an impartial investigation and stressed that the current investigation being conducted by the AAIB was not independent.

He requested the bench to direct a judicially monitored probe under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, which mandates impartiality in accident investigations.