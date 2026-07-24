ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea Alleging Police Excesses Against Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea regarding police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar. The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench, “We have filed a plea concerning the student protests. Diary number is generated. There is urgency."

“Police excess is going against students. Something has to be done…court is standing in between,” said the senior counsel. After hearing submissions, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said it will take up the matter on Monday.