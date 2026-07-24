SC To Examine Plea Alleging Police Excesses Against Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar
Earlier in the day, the CJI dismissed as reckless media claims that he had denied a petition challenging the July 20 police action against students.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea regarding police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar. The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench, “We have filed a plea concerning the student protests. Diary number is generated. There is urgency."
“Police excess is going against students. Something has to be done…court is standing in between,” said the senior counsel. After hearing submissions, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said it will take up the matter on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the CJI dismissed as "reckless" and "false" media claims that he had denied an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the July 20 police action against students. He clarified that no such petition was filed: only a representation was sent, which cannot be treated as a writ petition. He said the media is falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter. The CJI added, "Till morning 10 am, not a single page has been filed."
The controversy followed the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest, where police used lathis and tear gas on students demanding Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET exam leak. A related plea is pending before the Delhi High Court, which has sought the government's response in the matter.
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