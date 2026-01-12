ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea Challenging Law Granting Life-Long Immunity From Prosecution To CEC And ECs

New Delhi: In a major update, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the validity of a provision of the Parliament enacted law, which gives life-long immunity from prosecution to chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).

The plea, filed by Lok Prahari through its general secretary SN Shukla, came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench agreed to review the plea and sought response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Centre.

The plea challenged the constitutional validity Section 16 of The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The provision gives unprecedented unbridled power to the CEC and ECs by providing them complete blanket permanent immunity for life from any civil and even criminal proceedings for their wrongdoings in gross misuse of their office which the Constitution makers did not provide even to the President, Governors and Judges.

“The impugned provision disturbs level playing field by giving the CEC and ECs a free hand to misuse their position for or against a political party/ candidate or the Government as alleged of late, not entirely without basis, as observed in paras 352-355 of the lead judgment in the NJAC case (2016)”, said the plea filed in the apex court.