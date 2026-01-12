SC To Examine Plea Challenging Law Granting Life-Long Immunity From Prosecution To CEC And ECs
The plea stated it is extremely necessary for ensuring enforcement of rule of law and protecting proper functioning and future of democracy in the country.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major update, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the validity of a provision of the Parliament enacted law, which gives life-long immunity from prosecution to chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).
The plea, filed by Lok Prahari through its general secretary SN Shukla, came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench agreed to review the plea and sought response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Centre.
The plea challenged the constitutional validity Section 16 of The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The provision gives unprecedented unbridled power to the CEC and ECs by providing them complete blanket permanent immunity for life from any civil and even criminal proceedings for their wrongdoings in gross misuse of their office which the Constitution makers did not provide even to the President, Governors and Judges.
“The impugned provision disturbs level playing field by giving the CEC and ECs a free hand to misuse their position for or against a political party/ candidate or the Government as alleged of late, not entirely without basis, as observed in paras 352-355 of the lead judgment in the NJAC case (2016)”, said the plea filed in the apex court.
The plea further contended that Section 16 of the Act cannot be allowed to stand and deserves to be struck down in view of the law laid down by the constitution bench in S. Krishnan v. State of Madras (1951) that any enactment passed with the purpose of defeating constitutional provisions can be assailed on the ground of being a fraud on the Constitution.
Citing all provisions, the petitioner(s) urged the intervention of the apex court, saying it is extremely necessary for ensuring enforcement of the rule of law and protecting proper functioning and future of democracy in the country. “In view of continuing damage, the interim relief for staying the operation and effect of the impugned provision may kindly be also granted," added the plea.
