ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Kerala Govt's Plea Against HC Order Granting Bail To Ex-BJP Leader In Palathayi Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Kerala government challenging an order of the Kerala High Court, which granted bail to a former BJP leader convicted in the sensational Palathayi case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. The bench issued notice to the former BJP leader, KK Padmarajan alias Pappan Mash, on an appeal filed by the state government.

In August, the HC granted bail to the former BJP leader and school teacher, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The HC observed that there were prima facie inconsistencies in the prosecution case.

The HC observed that a preliminary analysis of the survivor's evidence showed an “inconsistent, embellished, improved and fanciful version” regarding the alleged sexual abuse. The HC also observed that the alleged place of occurrence, a school toilet, was close to classrooms and that the school was situated on a small extent of property.

Padmarajan was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fast Track Special Court in Thalassery in November 2025 for assaulting his student. The accused was convicted by the trial court under various provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.