Supreme Court To ED: For Daily Expenses, Can Some Amount Be Released From TMC's Frozen Accounts
'Release some amount to the administrator to allow him to do something,' observed the bench led by Justice MM Sundresh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whether some funds from the frozen bank accounts of the Mamata Banerjee‑led TMC faction could be released to a court‑appointed special officer to cover the party’s day‑to‑day expenses.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared for the ED and senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the Mamata Banerjee‑led TMC faction.
The bench was hearing a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction challenging the Calcutta High Court's refusal to grant any interim relief on the party's challenge to the freeze of its accounts by the ED.
The ED froze the three bank accounts, with balances totalling Rs 440.42 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe arising out of an FIR lodged by the West Bengal Police over alleged dishonest financial transactions, unlawful collection of money and routing of suspected funds through certain party accounts.
"Release some amount to the administrator to allow him to do something," observed the bench led by Justice Sundresh. Raju replied, "It's already available. 164 crore is not attached…".
Sibal disputed this contention advanced by Raju. The bench told Raju that it was suggesting to release some amount to the administrator. Raju insisted that Rs 164 crore has not been attached. Sibal said he will show the court this is false and that the accounts are attached, adding, "July 7, letter says these accounts are attached.”
The bench said, “We have suggested to both sides as to whether some amount can be released in favour of the learned administrator to conduct the day-to-day (affairs)… Especially when he has been appointed by the orders of the court and is directed to account for the same. ASG seeks time to take instructions.”
Sibal said what would happen if political parties are stymied in this fashion and added that, after all, the party needs oxygen to breathe. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing next Tuesday.
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