ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To ED: For Daily Expenses, Can Some Amount Be Released From TMC's Frozen Accounts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whether some funds from the frozen bank accounts of the Mamata Banerjee‑led TMC faction could be released to a court‑appointed special officer to cover the party’s day‑to‑day expenses.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared for the ED and senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the Mamata Banerjee‑led TMC faction.

The bench was hearing a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction challenging the Calcutta High Court's refusal to grant any interim relief on the party's challenge to the freeze of its accounts by the ED.

The ED froze the three bank accounts, with balances totalling Rs 440.42 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe arising out of an FIR lodged by the West Bengal Police over alleged dishonest financial transactions, unlawful collection of money and routing of suspected funds through certain party accounts.