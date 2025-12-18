'Consider Sympathetically': Supreme Court To EC On Pleas To Extend Deadline Of SIR In UP And Kerala
The top court was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the SIR process across several states in the country.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 18, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to sympathetically consider requests to extend the date of submission of enumeration forms in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, submitted that he would need additional time to file response on the pleas challenging the SIR exercise in UP and Kerala.
A counsel, representing parties in the Uttar Pradesh SIR matter, requested the bench to extend the time for submitting the enumeration forms in Uttar Pradesh.
It was submitted before the bench that the election in UP is scheduled in March-April 2027, and no haste should be shown for the SIR exercise in UP.
The ECI counsel said the poll body is keeping a watch and wherever required, it is extending the time.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitions in connection with Kerala, submitted that 25 Lakh names are on the verge of deletion in the state, and added that the husband is there, but the wife's name is not there, and they have deleted the wife's name.
The bench allowed the petitioners to make a representation before the ECI in connection with the extension of time for submission of enumeration forms.
The apex court asked the poll body to consider such representation sympathetically, and added, "and keeping in view all the ground realities and all the relevant factors, an appropriate decision shall be taken by the ECI."
The bench was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the SIR process across several states in the country.
The poll body’s counsel will make submissions on the petitions challenging the legality of the SIR exercise on January 6, 2026.
Also Read