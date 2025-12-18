ETV Bharat / bharat

'Consider Sympathetically': Supreme Court To EC On Pleas To Extend Deadline Of SIR In UP And Kerala

FILE - People check their names in the voter list after the Election Commission publishes the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Bankura ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to sympathetically consider requests to extend the date of submission of enumeration forms in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, submitted that he would need additional time to file response on the pleas challenging the SIR exercise in UP and Kerala.

A counsel, representing parties in the Uttar Pradesh SIR matter, requested the bench to extend the time for submitting the enumeration forms in Uttar Pradesh.

It was submitted before the bench that the election in UP is scheduled in March-April 2027, and no haste should be shown for the SIR exercise in UP.

The ECI counsel said the poll body is keeping a watch and wherever required, it is extending the time.