Supreme Court To Centre: Pick 5 Cities For Footpath Pilot Project
The apex court, in a verdict delivered on June 19, held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to identify five cities nationwide to begin a pilot project for properly demarcated and encroachment-free footpaths wherever a road exists. The apex court, in a significant verdict delivered on June 19, held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right.
Today, the matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj represented the Centre.
The bench also directed the Centre to identify an authority responsible for implementing the directions. “Which will be that centralised authority, you tell us,” the bench told Nataraj.
The bench told Centre’s counsel that the authority should have adequate funds, manpower, infrastructure and space to ensure the provision and maintenance of footpaths.
“The authority should have the funds, staff (and) infrastructure. Secondly, tell us about five cities where you can have the pilot project,” the bench said. Nataraj said he would inform the bench about the details.
“We direct the Union of India to identify an authority which would be responsible for implementing the need for establishing footpaths,” the court said. The apex court also said five towns could be identified to begin a pilot project for provisioning footpaths wherever roads exist. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after three weeks.
The bench was hearing a matter concerning the provision of properly demarcated footpaths along roads across the country.
Read More