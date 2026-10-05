ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Centre: Pick 5 Cities For Footpath Pilot Project

File photo of a footpath in Nigambodh ghat Kasmiri gate in New Delhi ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to identify five cities nationwide to begin a pilot project for properly demarcated and encroachment-free footpaths wherever a road exists. The apex court, in a significant verdict delivered on June 19, held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right.

Today, the matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj represented the Centre. The bench also directed the Centre to identify an authority responsible for implementing the directions. “Which will be that centralised authority, you tell us,” the bench told Nataraj. The bench told Centre’s counsel that the authority should have adequate funds, manpower, infrastructure and space to ensure the provision and maintenance of footpaths.