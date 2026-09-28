ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Centre: Frame Rules, Enforce 18+ Age Bar On Social Media Contracts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to frame statutory rules mandating social‑media platforms to comply with Indian laws on minors, including enforcing an 18‑year minimum age for independently signing platform contracts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance. The NGO sought strict safeguards and digital firewalls to prevent children under 18 from independently creating and using social media accounts. Senior advocate HS Phoolka represented the NGO, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre.

The top court’s attention was drawn toward severe dangers like online grooming, sextortion, cyberbullying, and sexual exploitation. The bench was also informed about the data misuse that children face due to weak age verification.

The bench told Mehta: “You must examine this. Opening a social media account requires agreeing to digital terms of service, which functions as a legal contract." "Under Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, minors—12 and 15-year-olds—cannot enter into contracts, and agreements with minors are void ab initio (void from the beginning)," added the bench.