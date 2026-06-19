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SC To Appellate Tribunal: Decide Expeditiously On Lawyer's Plea Against Deletion From Voter List After Bengal SIR

Approximately 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand were deployed to handle claims and objections from those whose names were deleted in SIR

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By Sumit Saxena

Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked an appellate tribunal to expeditiously decide an appeal filed by an advocate challenging the deletion of his name from the voters' list after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Approximately 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand were deployed to handle around 60 lakh claims and objections from those whose names were deleted from the voters' list during the SIR exercise.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench observed that the petitioner appeared to be a bona fide resident of West Bengal. The bench noted that the petitioner is an advocate in Murshidabad since 1977 and that his name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Petitioner’s counsel argued that he is a 75-year-old and an advocate for around five decades. The counsel stressed that he was a valid voter before the SIR exercise was carried out in the state.

"You (petitioner) appear to be a bona fide resident of West Bengal. You know the mechanism which we have created," observed the bench.

The counsel said the petitioner had filed an appeal before the appellate tribunal against the deletion of his name, but it had not been decided yet. Disposing of the plea, the bench requested the appellate tribunal to decide his appeal expeditiously and preferably within two months.

Also Read

  1. West Bengal: Adhikari Govt To Use SIR Deletion List To Cancel PDS Ration Cards; Sparks Row
  2. 'Will Get A Report From High Court CJ Today': SC On 'Non-Functioning' Of Appellate Tribunals In Bengal

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
BENGAL SIR
BENGAL VOTERS LIST
BENGAL VOTERS NAMES DELETED
APPELLATE TRIBUNAL SIR

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