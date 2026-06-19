ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Appellate Tribunal: Decide Expeditiously On Lawyer's Plea Against Deletion From Voter List After Bengal SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked an appellate tribunal to expeditiously decide an appeal filed by an advocate challenging the deletion of his name from the voters' list after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Approximately 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand were deployed to handle around 60 lakh claims and objections from those whose names were deleted from the voters' list during the SIR exercise.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench observed that the petitioner appeared to be a bona fide resident of West Bengal. The bench noted that the petitioner is an advocate in Murshidabad since 1977 and that his name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Petitioner’s counsel argued that he is a 75-year-old and an advocate for around five decades. The counsel stressed that he was a valid voter before the SIR exercise was carried out in the state.