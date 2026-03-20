ETV Bharat / bharat

'You’re Not Marrying A Maid, Share Household Duties': SC To Husband

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that allegations such as a wife not adequately performing household chores, including cooking, cannot be construed as cruelty in matrimonial disputes. The apex court made these remarks during the hearing of a case in which a husband sought divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Emphasising that social norms have evolved, the bench noted that husbands too must share responsibility for domestic affairs. "You are not marrying a maid, you are marrying a life partner," the bench observed orally.

The bench asked the husband to contribute in the cooking, washing, etc. “Today's times are different", the bench observed orally.

On the next date, the bench asked the parties to appear in person. Earlier, the apex court had referred the parties for mediation, but the same failed.