'You’re Not Marrying A Maid, Share Household Duties': SC To Husband
Emphasising that social norms have evolved, the bench noted that husbands too must share responsibility for domestic affairs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 20, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that allegations such as a wife not adequately performing household chores, including cooking, cannot be construed as cruelty in matrimonial disputes. The apex court made these remarks during the hearing of a case in which a husband sought divorce on the grounds of cruelty.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Emphasising that social norms have evolved, the bench noted that husbands too must share responsibility for domestic affairs. "You are not marrying a maid, you are marrying a life partner," the bench observed orally.
The bench asked the husband to contribute in the cooking, washing, etc. “Today's times are different", the bench observed orally.
On the next date, the bench asked the parties to appear in person. Earlier, the apex court had referred the parties for mediation, but the same failed.
The couple married in 2017 and has an eight‑year‑old son. The husband initiated divorce proceedings, alleging that within a week of marriage, his wife’s behaviour changed and she began mistreating him. He claimed she used abusive language against him and his parents, refused to cook for the family, and even failed to invite him to their child's cradle ceremony.
The wife, however, contested these allegations. She maintained that she went to her parents’ home for childbirth with the consent of her husband and his family. According to her, it was they who chose not to attend the cradle ceremony and instead demanded cash and gold from her parents.
The family court upheld the husband’s plea and granted him a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty. The wife challenged this order before the high court, which subsequently set aside the decree. Dissatisfied with the high court’s ruling, the husband then approached the Supreme Court.
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