Supreme Court Tells Courts: Law, Not Morality, Should Guide Bail
The bench set aside an order passed by Madhya Pradesh High Court, which declined to grant bail to an accused in a sexual assault case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that courts should refrain from imposing their personal views or value judgement on morality while deciding bail pleas and matters relating to criminal trials.
A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar said: "We are of the view that courts should refrain from imposing the personal views or value judgement of the Presiding Judge on morality or otherwise while adjudicating a matter relating to bail, or even a criminal trial of an accused."
The bench made this observation in an order passed on September 23. The bench set aside an order passed by Madhya Pradesh High Court, which declined to grant bail to an accused in a sexual assault case on the ground that it may have ramifications on the social order and the "morals" of the victim's family.
"We find that the High Court declined to grant bail to the appellant, taking the view that granting of bail may have ramifications on the social order and the morals of the victim’s family," the apex court noted in its order.
The bench said in the present case, the appellant has already undergone more than one year of incarceration, and the trial will take some more time to conclude. "In such circumstances, we are of the view that a case for bail is made out”, said the bench, setting aside the high court order.
The bench noted that the appellant is an accused in the FIR registered at Ratlam district of the state under various provisions of BNS, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The accusation against the appellant was that he was a tenant residing in the neighbourhood of the victim, and despite being a married person, he attempted to abduct the elder sister of the victim, leading to a registration of the case.
The victim informed her mother that the appellant had sexually exploited her for about a month, leading to the registration of the present case.
Accused’s counsel argued that the present case is a fallout of his relationship with the elder sister of the so-called victim and it is only to harass his client for his involvement with the elder daughter that the present case has been registered.
"We direct that the appellant shall be produced before the concerned jurisdictional Special Court within a maximum period of 07 days from today, whereafter he shall be released on bail on such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate. This bail order would be subject to the appellant being in custody in the connected criminal appeal where he has assailed his conviction by the Trial Court”, said the apex court, while allowing the criminal appeal.
Read More