ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Tells Courts: Law, Not Morality, Should Guide Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that courts should refrain from imposing their personal views or value judgement on morality while deciding bail pleas and matters relating to criminal trials.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar said: "We are of the view that courts should refrain from imposing the personal views or value judgement of the Presiding Judge on morality or otherwise while adjudicating a matter relating to bail, or even a criminal trial of an accused."

The bench made this observation in an order passed on September 23. The bench set aside an order passed by Madhya Pradesh High Court, which declined to grant bail to an accused in a sexual assault case on the ground that it may have ramifications on the social order and the "morals" of the victim's family.

"We find that the High Court declined to grant bail to the appellant, taking the view that granting of bail may have ramifications on the social order and the morals of the victim’s family," the apex court noted in its order.

The bench said in the present case, the appellant has already undergone more than one year of incarceration, and the trial will take some more time to conclude. "In such circumstances, we are of the view that a case for bail is made out”, said the bench, setting aside the high court order.