ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Of Aggravated Contempt, Administrative Arrogance: ASI To SC On Karthigai Deepam Row

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told the Supreme Court on Friday that its officials were stopped by Tamil Nadu Police and not allowed to go near the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that it was informed by the temple trustees that no instruction regarding their entry was received from higher officials.

"The ASI team was halted at a certain point by the local police at 3 pm and was not permitted to go near the lamp," Mehta said. "My respectful submission is... this is a case of aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance. The government has been opposing from the beginning," the SG said.

Mehta submitted that the lamp should be lit at Deepathoon before the contemnors were heard. "My request on behalf of the ASI is that, in view of the admitted position that the order is not complied with. Before the contemnors are heard, they should purge themselves of contempt by ensuring the lamp is lit.

"The way in which police had functioned leaves nothing to be said. There are videos available which show the entire premises was packed by police. My request is please ensure that ... (some) other agency monitors this," he said.

As the hearing commenced, the top court clarified that it would not go into the main matter and would confine itself to the non-compliance of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure on November 24.