‘Sensitive Matter, People Will Unnecessarily Pre-Judge Us If Talaq Pronounced Via WhatsApp, Email Is Stayed': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order any interim stay on pronouncing talaq through WhatsApp and emails till it finally decides petitions challenging the practise saying it’s a sensitive matter and people will unnecessarily pre-judge it if it grants such stay.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Benazeer Heena in 2022 and connected matters. Heena has challenged the constitutionality of talaq-e-hasan - a practice by which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by saying the word "talaq" once a month for three months.

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, representing Heena, urged the bench for doing away with virtual talaq, talaq on WhatsApp and email, till the final adjudication of the matter.

The CJI said the bench cannot do it at present and stressed that these are sensitive matters where human emotions and feelings are involved so no such blanket order can be issued at this stage. "Suppose we do it, people will unnecessarily pre-judge us, please appreciate. These are slightly sensitive matters…".

The bench told the counsel that if it ultimately agrees with him, in that case "we will not hesitate also”. “We will not shy away from any direction that we required…we will issue (direction) after hearing the both sides…”, CJI observed orally.

The CJI emphasised that while respecting all religions, the first principle for the court should be to have least interference in the religious affairs that is a safeguard which courts will normally observe.