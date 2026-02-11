‘Sensitive Matter, People Will Unnecessarily Pre-Judge Us If Talaq Pronounced Via WhatsApp, Email Is Stayed': SC
The bench led by CJI Surya Kant was hearing a plea filed by journalist Benazeer Heena in 2022 and connected matters.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 11, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order any interim stay on pronouncing talaq through WhatsApp and emails till it finally decides petitions challenging the practise saying it’s a sensitive matter and people will unnecessarily pre-judge it if it grants such stay.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Benazeer Heena in 2022 and connected matters. Heena has challenged the constitutionality of talaq-e-hasan - a practice by which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by saying the word "talaq" once a month for three months.
Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, representing Heena, urged the bench for doing away with virtual talaq, talaq on WhatsApp and email, till the final adjudication of the matter.
The CJI said the bench cannot do it at present and stressed that these are sensitive matters where human emotions and feelings are involved so no such blanket order can be issued at this stage. "Suppose we do it, people will unnecessarily pre-judge us, please appreciate. These are slightly sensitive matters…".
The bench told the counsel that if it ultimately agrees with him, in that case "we will not hesitate also”. “We will not shy away from any direction that we required…we will issue (direction) after hearing the both sides…”, CJI observed orally.
The CJI emphasised that while respecting all religions, the first principle for the court should be to have least interference in the religious affairs that is a safeguard which courts will normally observe.
"Unless, we find that the protection of the values, customs of a particular religion are directly hitting some constitutional rights, some human rights. Where we find that those rights have an overriding impact on personal right…", observed the CJI. The bench said that is something which courts have been reconciling in the past also and we will continue with the endeavour.
Ahmed, regarding his client, contended that a contempt petition had been filed, as pursuant to the court's last order, talaq was again attempted to be granted in an invalid manner. After hearing both sides, the bench ordered mediation between the parties by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph.
"We find that there is an urgent and dire necessity of referring the parties to mediation for finding out an amicable solution and consequential valid dissolution of their marriage through a valid talaq, or, the parties with the help of senior mediator might find some other alternative to resolve dispute…”, said the bench, adding that on its suggestions the parties have fairly agreed to go to mediation.
The bench requested Justice Joseph to make an endeavour to resolve the dispute between the woman and her lawyer-husband, who was represented by senior advocate MR Shamshad, within 4 weeks.
In another matter, the bench put on hold the operation of a talaq-e-hasan given by a Muslim husband to his illiterate wife. The bench observed that there were allegations of his obtaining her signatures on a blank paper and he did not appear before the court to defend them.
Shamshad pointed out that talaq-e-hasan is still a valid form of Muslim divorce. The bench clarified that the court was not rendering it invalid and the stay was necessitated in the case as the husband did not enter appearance and the wife had levelled serious allegations.
The bench directed that parties shall be deemed to be a validly married couple unless husband comes forward and shows that valid talaq has been given. "Concerned SHO to find out the whereabouts of the husband and ensure his presence before this court", said the bench, in its order.
Read More