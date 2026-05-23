SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Twisha Sharma Case; Hearing On May 25
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 23, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST|
Updated : May 23, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma case. The apex court has schedule the hearing on Monday, May 25, 2026.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter.
33-year-old model-actor Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, following which an FIR was registered against her husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh for alleged harassment for dowry.
The case has been listed as 'Alleged Institutional Bias And Procedural Discrepancies In The Unnatural Death Of A Young Girl At Her Matrimonial Home'.
The Madhya Pradesh government had on Friday recommended transferring the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A local court on Saturday remanded Samarth in police custody for seven days. Giribala Singh who is the co-accused said the police were yet to contact her for recording her statement in the high-profile case.
Samarth, who had been absconding for ten days after an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha's death, was arrested on Friday evening after he reached the Jabalpur district court premises to surrender. He had withdrawn his pre-arrest bail petition filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier.
Meanwhile, a team of four senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi arrived in Bhopal on Saturday night to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Twisha.
The second autopsy will be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The High Court had accepted a petition filed by Twisha’s father seeking a fresh post-mortem examination by an independent medical board from AIIMS Delhi.
On May 22, the Bar Council of India suspended Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect following the alleged dowry death of Twisha. In the interim order, the apex bar body said the accusations against him were "grave" and impacted the dignity and public image of the legal profession
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