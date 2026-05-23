ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Twisha Sharma Case; Hearing On May 25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma case. The apex court has schedule the hearing on Monday, May 25, 2026.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter.

33-year-old model-actor Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, following which an FIR was registered against her husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh for alleged harassment for dowry.

The case has been listed as 'Alleged Institutional Bias And Procedural Discrepancies In The Unnatural Death Of A Young Girl At Her Matrimonial Home'.

The Madhya Pradesh government had on Friday recommended transferring the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).