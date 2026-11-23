ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Exception To Judicial Officers Repeatedly Seeking Service-Related Benefits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took exception of judicial officers for repeatedly approaching courts over service-related and post-retirement benefits, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioning their availability and functioning in trial courts.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing a matter relating to the recruitment of district judges in Kerala under the direct recruitment quota reserved for members of the Bar.

“They are opening their mouth too much now. In every matter, the judicial officers are now moving applications saying you grant us this. Why don’t they work in courts? We know their disposal, what they are doing whole day,” the CJI orally remarked.

Surya Kant also questioned the availability of judicial officers in courtrooms during working hours.

“You go at 10 o’clock. Nobody’s in court. Sitting in chamber, taking coffee. As if we are not aware of what’s happening,” he said.