Supreme Court Suspends Sentence Of Naga Militant In Triple Murder Case
The case was transferred to Delhi from Manipur on the SC's direction in May 2010 after the CBI had apprehended a threat to Nignshen’s life.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the sentence of self-styled NSCN(M) “lieutenant” Hopeson Nignshen, convicted in connection with the abduction and killing of three Manipur government officials in the state’s Ukhrul district in February 2009.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Justice P B Varale. The bench noted that Nignshen has been in jail for more than 17 years. “We are dealing with a case where the appellant has been incarcerated for more than 17 years, and therefore, he is relying only on the ground of suspension of sentence, particularly when his appeal is pending,” noted the bench.
The bench said it is granting suspension of sentence on the following conditions: the applicant shall stay within the boundaries of Delhi and not leave until the appeal is disposed of. The Manipur government counsel vehemently opposed the suspension of sentence.
In November 2019, the Delhi High upheld trial court’s order convicting Nignshen for kidnapping and killing three government officials in Manipur in 2009 and handed him life imprisonment. In 2014, the trial court found him guilty of abducting Dr Thingnam Kishan Singh and two others, and killing them after conspiring with other National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) militants.
Nignshen, who was also held guilty of looting the deceased’s belongings, was asked to pay a fine of Rs 35,000. The case was transferred to Delhi from Manipur on the Supreme Court’s direction in May 2010 after the CBI had apprehended a threat to Nignshen’s life and chances of unrest in the state if he was presented in a Manipur court.
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