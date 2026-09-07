ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Suspends Sentence Of Naga Militant In Triple Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the sentence of self-styled NSCN(M) “lieutenant” Hopeson Nignshen, convicted in connection with the abduction and killing of three Manipur government officials in the state’s Ukhrul district in February 2009.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Justice P B Varale. The bench noted that Nignshen has been in jail for more than 17 years. “We are dealing with a case where the appellant has been incarcerated for more than 17 years, and therefore, he is relying only on the ground of suspension of sentence, particularly when his appeal is pending,” noted the bench.

The bench said it is granting suspension of sentence on the following conditions: the applicant shall stay within the boundaries of Delhi and not leave until the appeal is disposed of. The Manipur government counsel vehemently opposed the suspension of sentence.