ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Why Not Detain Them': SC Supports Preventive Detention For Those Aiding Sand Mining In Chambal

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of illegal sand mining in National Chambal Sanctuary ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the authorities should consider preventive detention for persons identified as facilitating illegal sand mining near the National Chambal Sanctuary, as they are depleting natural resources and merit no leniency.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu petition on illegal sand mining titled 'In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife.'

The court pressed state governments to take sterner action against those who facilitate illicit extraction.

The bench was informed that authorities in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh have identified 551 persons involved in facilitating illegal sand mining.

"These people are eating into natural resources, destroying pristine forest areas. They don't deserve any sympathy," the bench observed.

“Why don't you detain them? These are people against whom preventive detention orders should be passed," the bench observed, adding that some of these persons should be kept under preventive detention for some time.

The bench also stressed the need for an institutionalised and structured scheme for the welfare of frontline forest personnel, including forest guards, engaged in enforcement activities.

A law officer, appearing for one of the three states, said earlier compensation of Rs 10 lakh was given in case of death and now it has been increased to Rs 25 lakh.