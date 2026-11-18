ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stresses On Uniformity In Retirement Age Of District Judicial Officers, Reserves Verdict

New Delhi: Pitching for uniformity in the retirement age of district judicial officers across the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked states to come out with "positive and constructive proposals" on raising their age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years.

The bench granted two weeks to states, which have either not yet agreed to raise the retirement age to 62 or are in the process of considering the issue, to take a call and observed that if all states come on board, it would close the proceedings on a satisfying and happy note.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana reserved its verdict on a plea seeking a uniform rise across the country in the retirement age of district judiciary judges from 60 to 62 years.

The bench was informed that while several states have agreed to the proposal, some states require more time to consider the issue. "Uniformity has to be brought because there is a question of parity also," the CJI observed during the hearing.

"We are earnestly appealing to all those states, who have not yet taken the decision or are in the process of considering the issue, to revisit this and come out with positive and constructive proposals which they can place on record," the top court said.

The bench also requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to speak to the advocate generals of these states so that they can try to persuade the states which have not yet decided to raise the retirement age to 62.

"The states which have not taken the decision yet, please take a decision within two weeks and apprise us. We are reserving the judgment," the bench said.