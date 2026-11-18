SC Stresses On Uniformity In Retirement Age Of District Judicial Officers, Reserves Verdict
The Supreme Court asked states to come up with proposals on raising the retirement age of district judicial officers from 60 to 62 years.
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Pitching for uniformity in the retirement age of district judicial officers across the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked states to come out with "positive and constructive proposals" on raising their age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years.
The bench granted two weeks to states, which have either not yet agreed to raise the retirement age to 62 or are in the process of considering the issue, to take a call and observed that if all states come on board, it would close the proceedings on a satisfying and happy note.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana reserved its verdict on a plea seeking a uniform rise across the country in the retirement age of district judiciary judges from 60 to 62 years.
The bench was informed that while several states have agreed to the proposal, some states require more time to consider the issue. "Uniformity has to be brought because there is a question of parity also," the CJI observed during the hearing.
"We are earnestly appealing to all those states, who have not yet taken the decision or are in the process of considering the issue, to revisit this and come out with positive and constructive proposals which they can place on record," the top court said.
The bench also requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to speak to the advocate generals of these states so that they can try to persuade the states which have not yet decided to raise the retirement age to 62.
"The states which have not taken the decision yet, please take a decision within two weeks and apprise us. We are reserving the judgment," the bench said.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that 12 states have not yet given assent to raising the retirement age to 62, while some were still considering the issue. While hearing the matter on October 26, the top court expressed satisfaction that 14 states had agreed to raise the retirement age of district judicial officers.
Earlier, the apex court had said that states cannot cite financial burden to oppose raising the retirement age of judicial officers. It had asked state governments to revisit the issue of enhancing the age of superannuation of judges.
While the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65, the High Court judges superannuate at the age of 62 years.
The issue arises against the backdrop of the top court's 2002 judgment declining to accept the recommendation of the Justice K Jagannatha Shetty Commission, which had proposed raising the retirement age of district judges to 62 years. Since then, some states, including Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, have moved towards increasing the retirement age.
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