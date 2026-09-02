ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Stresses Cooperative Federalism, Tells TN And Centre To Act in Tandem On Fishing Rights

New Delhi: Reaffirming that Union and State powers are "co‑equal and autonomous" in their respective spheres, the Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored that cooperative federalism must anchor fisheries regulation.

The top court made this observation as it frowned upon the "unwritten ban" imposed by the Tamil Nadu government on fishermen by not granting access passes for using purse seine nets in the Centre's Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ). Purse seine fishing is a method that uses a vertical net attached to a vessel to encircle schools of fish in open water.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also clarified that while Parliament governs fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone under the EEZ Rules, 2025, Tamil Nadu retains authority within its territorial waters under the Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2020.

Stressing that there is no conflict between the two regimes, the bench directed both Union and state administrations to act in tandem, ensuring efficient clearance of fishermen’s applications and safeguarding their right to trade under Article 19(1)(g).

The bench said there are two distinct legal regimes, operating in two regulatory provinces, while one regulates fishing activities in the EEZ governed by the EEZ Rules, 2025, the other regulates such activities in the territorial waters governed by the Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2020.

The bench said while the power to regulate fishing and fisheries beyond territorial waters falls under Entry 57 of List I and lies within the legislative competence of the Parliament and the executive power of the Union, the legislative power to regulate fisheries in territorial waters vests with the State Legislature under Entry 21 of List II and the executive power of the State. The powers of both the Union and the state are co-equal and autonomous in each of their legislative spheres, it added.

"Laws, Rules and Regulations addressing the issue of access to EEZ for fishing using purse seine nets, transiting through the territorial waters of the State have come into force and are operating. For effective and efficient implementation of these rules and regulations, it is necessary for the Union and the State to abide by the principle of cooperative federalism," it said.

"The Union as well as the State administration, are the duty bearers not only to implement the respective regulations within their province, but also to ensure that the stakeholders have easy access and efficient clearance of their applications to pursue their fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India, of course subject to reasonable regulations," it added.