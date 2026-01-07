ETV Bharat / bharat

'Somebody Should Counsel Dogs Not To Bite, Dogs' Mood In Morning Is Not Known': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally remarked that somebody should also counsel dogs that they should not bite people, and no one can read the animal's mind when the dog is in a "mood" to bite or not, while hearing the stray dogs’ case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria. Justice Nath observed that dogs may bite or chase somebody while the person is on a two-wheeler or a bicycle, and the person may fall or an accident could occur.

"While they are running on the road is itself dangerous for passing vehicles, especially two wheelers and cycle riders…have you been on a two-wheeler or not", Justice Nath asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who replied that he had been during the early days of his career.

Justice Nath said the biting is not the only issue, dogs' chasing people on cycles. Sibal, who was representing a party in the matter, said not every dog does it, and it is essential to identify.

"How do you identify which dog is in which mood in the morning, you do not know…", said Justice Nath. Sibal said, is the solution that all dogs must be sheltered? The bench said that there should be an exercise to ensure roads or streets are free of dogs.

Sibal said dogs live in compounds and they live in universities, and "when I was in a university, there were dogs and none bit me, and many dogs are in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)". Justice Mehta asked are you serious, and added, "your information is outdated. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has reported many attacks".

Justice Nath said there should be an exercise to prevent dog bite incidents, and "nobody is saying that remove the dogs and shoot them, no…roads have to be clear of dogs". Sibal insisted on adopting a scientific method to address the issue and pressed that sheltering all dogs is not the solution.

Sibal enlists suggestions to tackle dog bites and the rehabilitation of "unruly" dogs. Justice Mehta said, "The only thing which is left out is providing counselling to the dog as well that the dog should not bite once released back…". Sibal said that must be in a lighter vein, and I am sure your lordships do not really mean it.