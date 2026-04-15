ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Telangana HC’s Anticipatory Bail To Pawan Khera In Assam FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the transit anticipatory bail granted by the Telangana High Court to Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with the Assam Police FIR regarding CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's complaint.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Assam government before the bench.

The bench passed an interim order while issuing notice on the petition filed by the Assam government against the high court's order.

The bench said that if Khera applies for anticipatory bail before the court having jurisdiction in Assam, while deciding such an application, the order passed by this court in the matter of transit bail will not have any adverse impact.

Assam government moved the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case registered against him for levelling allegations against the state’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

During the hearing, Mehta contended that Khera's petition contained no averment regarding territorial jurisdiction in Telangana.

After hearing submissions, the apex court said, “Considering all the aspects, issue notice.” The bench added that in the meantime, the operation of the high court order will be stayed.