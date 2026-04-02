ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Notification De-Notifying 732 Hectares Of National Chambal Sanctuary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the Rajasthan government's notification de-notifying 732 hectares of the National Chambal Sanctuary. The top court said it will not allow the de-notification of any reserve land for protected species and also termed the mining mafia as dacoits.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife’. Referring to illegal sand mining in Rajasthan, the top court said, "You are facilitating illegal mining."

"In the meantime, the notification dated December 23, 2025, issued by the state of Rajasthan and notified on March 9, 2026 … shall remain stayed," said the apex court.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta strongly criticised the Rajasthan government for "facilitating" illegal sand mining and observed that traditional dacoity has been replaced by the mining mafia. The bench said the state government has thrown in the towel, and a number of government officials, including sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and policemen, have been killed in Rajasthan by the mining mafia.

The bench said the de-notification of the 732-hectare area is a "serious issue" and told the Rajasthan government's counsel that the state's notification has not passed muster through the required statutory requirements.

"They (the state) could not have done it on their own. That is illegal," the bench told Rajasthan's counsel. The bench made clear that it would not allow the de-notification of any reserve land for protected species.

"There is no question. Have you seen that location? Have you been to that location? Go and see how fragile it is. Gharials are now virtually on the verge of extinction. Not only gharials, so many aquatic animals," the bench said.