SC Stays Notification De-Notifying 732 Hectares Of National Chambal Sanctuary
The apex court said it will not allow the de-notification of any reserve land for protected species and also termed the mining mafia as dacoits.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the Rajasthan government's notification de-notifying 732 hectares of the National Chambal Sanctuary. The top court said it will not allow the de-notification of any reserve land for protected species and also termed the mining mafia as dacoits.
The top court was hearing a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife’. Referring to illegal sand mining in Rajasthan, the top court said, "You are facilitating illegal mining."
"In the meantime, the notification dated December 23, 2025, issued by the state of Rajasthan and notified on March 9, 2026 … shall remain stayed," said the apex court.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta strongly criticised the Rajasthan government for "facilitating" illegal sand mining and observed that traditional dacoity has been replaced by the mining mafia. The bench said the state government has thrown in the towel, and a number of government officials, including sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and policemen, have been killed in Rajasthan by the mining mafia.
The bench said the de-notification of the 732-hectare area is a "serious issue" and told the Rajasthan government's counsel that the state's notification has not passed muster through the required statutory requirements.
"They (the state) could not have done it on their own. That is illegal," the bench told Rajasthan's counsel. The bench made clear that it would not allow the de-notification of any reserve land for protected species.
"There is no question. Have you seen that location? Have you been to that location? Go and see how fragile it is. Gharials are now virtually on the verge of extinction. Not only gharials, so many aquatic animals," the bench said.
The amicus curiae, in the matter, referred to a separate proceeding pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) since 2022 on the same issue and added that no eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) has been defined by Rajasthan till date.
The bench was informed that Rajasthan issued a notification in December last year de-notifying the 732-hectare area. The bench asked how this directly affects the conservation programme? The amicus said once it is de-notified, it becomes revenue land.
"That is why they don't declare the eco-sensitive zone. We have seen that in Ranthambore. We have seen that in Sariska," the bench said.
"The problem is that the state government has completely forgotten that there is a law called preventive detention. A similar thing took place in Jaisalmer, where all the windmills were destroyed by these mafias. Complete system was on the verge of collapse," the bench observed orally.
The bench said if the state says it cannot defend its natural resources, then it is absolute anarchy. The amicus said these states should respond to the issues flagged by him in his report filed in the court. The bench noted that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has also filed a report before it on the issue and asked the three states to respond to the reports filed by the amicus and the CEC within four weeks.
The bench said the counsel appearing for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change would take instructions and file an affidavit within four weeks. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 11, and also directed that the matter pending before the NGT be transferred to it.
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