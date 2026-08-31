ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Gym Owner Mohammed Deepak

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the proceedings arising from an FIR against Dehradun gym owner 'Mohammed' Deepak Kumar, who moved the court to quash the case over allegations originating from a confrontation involving Bajrang Dal members and a Muslim shopkeeper.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The bench also paused the operation of the high court’s order, which restrained Deepak from making social media posts about the incident and the case.

The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice to the respondents on Deepak's petition challenging the high court's refusal to quash the FIR.