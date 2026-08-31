Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Gym Owner Mohammed Deepak
Mohammed Deepak Kumar moved the court to quash the case over allegations originating from a confrontation involving Bajrang Dal members and a Muslim shopkeeper.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the proceedings arising from an FIR against Dehradun gym owner 'Mohammed' Deepak Kumar, who moved the court to quash the case over allegations originating from a confrontation involving Bajrang Dal members and a Muslim shopkeeper.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The bench also paused the operation of the high court’s order, which restrained Deepak from making social media posts about the incident and the case.
The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice to the respondents on Deepak's petition challenging the high court's refusal to quash the FIR.
During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Deepak, contended that his client had intervened after Bajrang Dal members objected to a Muslim shopkeeper using the word “Baba” in his shop's name. Referring to videographic evidence, the senior counsel also questioned the reasoning of the order passed by the High Court.
The senior counsel argued that when the mob confronted Deepak asking his name, he replied, "Mohammed Deepak”, and he had gone to assist the shopkeeper. The bench was informed that the video of the incident, which occurred on Republic Day, had gone viral on social media.
He argued that Deepak had himself lodged complaints regarding the incident, but no action had been taken on them, while an FIR was registered against him. Singhvi also raised concerns about the high court's direction restricting his client from posting messages or videos about the incident on social media.
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