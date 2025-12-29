ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case: SC Stays Delhi HC Order Suspending Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Life Sentence

The Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, on Dec. 23, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA and convicted rapist Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih also issued notice to Sengar seeking his response on the CBI's plea challenging the high court order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, urged the bench to stay the high court order.

The apex court said that Sengar shall not be released from custody following the Delhi HC's December 23 order. "Substantial questions of law arise for consideration in the matter," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Earlier on December 23, the Delhi HC had suspended the life term to Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in the Unnao rape case in December 2019.

The high court suspended the jail term, saying Sengar had already served seven years and five months in prison. A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar had allowed the bail while directing Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount. The high court also directed Sengar not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's house and not threaten her or her mother.