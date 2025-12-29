Unnao Rape Case: SC Stays Delhi HC Order Suspending Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Life Sentence
The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA and convicted rapist Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih also issued notice to Sengar seeking his response on the CBI's plea challenging the high court order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, urged the bench to stay the high court order.
The apex court said that Sengar shall not be released from custody following the Delhi HC's December 23 order. "Substantial questions of law arise for consideration in the matter," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.
Earlier on December 23, the Delhi HC had suspended the life term to Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in the Unnao rape case in December 2019.
The high court suspended the jail term, saying Sengar had already served seven years and five months in prison. A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar had allowed the bail while directing Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount. The high court also directed Sengar not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's house and not threaten her or her mother.
The order led to public outrage and protests, including by the victim and her family. Following it, the CBI filed a plea against the Delhi HC order in the Supreme Court, describing it as "against the law and perverse". The agency also expressed its worry about how releasing on bail would endanger the rape-survivor and her family.
The CBI, in its plea, said: "The high court failed to consider that a sitting MLA, by virtue of holding a constitutional office, is vested with public trust and authority over the electorate, and that such a position carries heightened responsibility arising from duties owed to the state and society."
A separate plea was also filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, who sought a stay on the high court order, contending that the HC passed the order without considering that the trial court observed that Sengar must remain in jail for the rest of his natural life.
"The HC has committed a grave error in law as well as on facts in granting bail/suspension of sentence to Sengar despite his serious criminal antecedents and his established involvement in the heinous offences of rape," read the plea from the advocates.
