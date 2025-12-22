ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Conviction Of Ex-Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate In Cheating Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case and clarified that he shall not face any disqualification as an MLA. The case, concerning a housing scheme for EWS with an annual income limit of Rs 30,000 dates back to 1989-1992. A vacation bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Maharashtra government on Kokate's plea.

"Issue notice. In the meanwhile, conviction of petitioner shall remain stayed to the extent that there shall be no disqualification as a member of legislative assembly. However, he shall not hold any office of profit," the bench said.

Kokate is an MLA from the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district. His conviction and a two-year sentence by a magistrate in February this year were upheld by the Nashik sessions court on December 16, holding that he and his brother dishonestly induced the state government to allot them flats. The Bombay High Court on December 19 suspended Kokate's two-year jail term in the cheating and forgery case. It granted him bail but refused to stay his conviction.

The high court said in the order that it cannot stay the conviction as there was prima facie evidence pointing to the NCP leader's involvement in the case in which he was accused of securing a flat in a government scheme meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) by submitting false affidavits.