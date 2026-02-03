Wangchuk's Remarks Posed Threat To The Country And Public Order: Centre To SC
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta justified Sonam Wangchuk's detention and emphasised that he has been given fair treatment.
New Delhi: The Centre and the Ladakh administration informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained for allegedly instigating people in a border region marked by high sensitivity. The top court questioned whether Wangchuk’s remarks could truly amount to a threat to national security, to which the Centre responded that they posed a "threat to the country and public order."
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta justified Wangchuk's detention and emphasised that he has been given fair treatment. He said that all procedural safeguards were followed while ordering his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
"This court is dealing with a person who is instigating people in a border area, adjacent to Pakistan and China, where region-specific sensitivity is involved," said Mehta.
Mehta stressed that all the provisions of the NSA have been scrupulously complied with. Citing his speech, Mehta contended that Wangchuk said that Tibet in China enjoys more autonomy and Baltistan under Pakistan has an assembly, which is denied to Ladakh.
The bench asked Mehta, according to you all these talks would constitute a threat to the country. Mehta replied, "threat to the country and public order". The bench will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
On Monday, the Centre had said that Wangchuk tried to instigate Gen Z for protests like in Nepal and Bangladesh. Wangchuk was detained on September 26 2025, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.
On January 29, Wangchuk denied allegations before the top court that he made a statement to overthrow the government like the Arab Spring, emphasising that he has the democratic right to criticise and protest. Fifty-nine-year-old Wangchuk is under detention in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, had contended that police relied on a selective video to mislead the detaining authority. The government has accused Wangchuk of inciting the violence. Angmo has moved the top court against Wangchuk’s detention.
