Wangchuk's Remarks Posed Threat To The Country And Public Order: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre and the Ladakh administration informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained for allegedly instigating people in a border region marked by high sensitivity. The top court questioned whether Wangchuk’s remarks could truly amount to a threat to national security, to which the Centre responded that they posed a "threat to the country and public order."

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta justified Wangchuk's detention and emphasised that he has been given fair treatment. He said that all procedural safeguards were followed while ordering his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

"This court is dealing with a person who is instigating people in a border area, adjacent to Pakistan and China, where region-specific sensitivity is involved," said Mehta.

Mehta stressed that all the provisions of the NSA have been scrupulously complied with. Citing his speech, Mehta contended that Wangchuk said that Tibet in China enjoys more autonomy and Baltistan under Pakistan has an assembly, which is denied to Ladakh.