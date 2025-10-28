ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Society Won't Forgive Judiciary If It Doesn't Take Care Of Doctors

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that society will not forgive the judiciary if it doesn't take care of doctors and stand for them, and also slammed the assumption that private doctors were working for profit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan made these observations while reserving its verdict on a plea against the non-inclusion of doctors and health workers who lost their lives battling Covid-19 at private clinics, dispensaries, and non-recognised hospitals in insurance policies.

The bench said, "Society will not forgive us if we don't take care of our doctors and don't stand for them...". The bench stressed that the government must ensure that insurance companies settle the valid claims. The bench observed orally, "You should compel the insurance company to pay if, according to you, the condition is met that they were on COVID response and they died because of COVID".

The apex court said that the assumption that private doctors were working for profit-making was not correct. The bench added that the doctors were not on government duty, and assuming that they were making profits is not correct.