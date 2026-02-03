ETV Bharat / bharat

'Theft Of Private Information': SC Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over Privacy Policy, Tells Them To 'Opt Out Of The Country'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will not allow tech giants like WhatsApp and its parent company Meta share the data of consumers who are in unequal agreements, while questioning the way the privacy terms of these companies are crafted.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi came down heavily on Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp while hearing their appeals against a Competition Commission of India order imposing a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore over the privacy policy, saying tech giants cannot “play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing”.

The bench was hearing appeals filed by Meta and WhatsApp against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgment that upheld the CCI’s findings of abuse of dominance, while granting limited relief on advertising-related data sharing.

The companies received a dressing down from the apex court, with CJI Surya Kant even asking them to "opt out of the country".

"What is the choice with the people, as you have a complete monopoly in the market...you will say I am giving a choice; the choice is like the agreement….either you walk out of WhatsApp facility or I will share your data. Why should we allow it?”

In a sharp rebuke, the top court told the tech giants that they have "made a mockery of constitutionalism of this country", and that their conduct "amounts to a decent way of committing theft of the private information."

The apex court cautioned that there is a grave danger of compromising the right to privacy—zealously guarded under Indian law—when user data is exploited solely for commercial considerations.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Meta and WhatsApp, respectively, informed the bench that the penalty amount has been deposited. However, the CJI drew their attention to the privacy policy of the platform.

The CJI said that unless WhatsApp and Meta give an undertaking that the personal data of users will not be used, the court will not hear the matter.

Rohatgi submitted that a Constitution bench is examining WhatsApp's privacy policy, and in that matter, an undertaking was given that no user will be barred from WhatsApp for not accepting the 2021 privacy policy.

The bench was informed that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 has given time till May 2027. However, Justice Bagchi pointed out that it is yet to come into force.

During the hearing, the CJI said: "We will not allow you to share even single information with anyone, with this Meta business or anything. You can’t play with the right to privacy of this country, like this. In the name of selling the data. We are passing a very strict order and if there is non-compliance, we will throw out in a second from the court."

It was argued before the bench that all that the NCLAT order does is place Indian consumers in the same position as how they are treating other consumers in other jurisdictions.