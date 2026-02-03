'Theft Of Private Information': SC Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over Privacy Policy, Tells Them To 'Opt Out Of The Country'
The bench led by CJI noted that the privacy terms by tech giants are “so cleverly crafted” that a common person cannot understand them.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will not allow tech giants like WhatsApp and its parent company Meta share the data of consumers who are in unequal agreements, while questioning the way the privacy terms of these companies are crafted.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi came down heavily on Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp while hearing their appeals against a Competition Commission of India order imposing a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore over the privacy policy, saying tech giants cannot “play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing”.
The bench was hearing appeals filed by Meta and WhatsApp against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgment that upheld the CCI’s findings of abuse of dominance, while granting limited relief on advertising-related data sharing.
The companies received a dressing down from the apex court, with CJI Surya Kant even asking them to "opt out of the country".
"What is the choice with the people, as you have a complete monopoly in the market...you will say I am giving a choice; the choice is like the agreement….either you walk out of WhatsApp facility or I will share your data. Why should we allow it?”
In a sharp rebuke, the top court told the tech giants that they have "made a mockery of constitutionalism of this country", and that their conduct "amounts to a decent way of committing theft of the private information."
The apex court cautioned that there is a grave danger of compromising the right to privacy—zealously guarded under Indian law—when user data is exploited solely for commercial considerations.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Meta and WhatsApp, respectively, informed the bench that the penalty amount has been deposited. However, the CJI drew their attention to the privacy policy of the platform.
The CJI said that unless WhatsApp and Meta give an undertaking that the personal data of users will not be used, the court will not hear the matter.
Rohatgi submitted that a Constitution bench is examining WhatsApp's privacy policy, and in that matter, an undertaking was given that no user will be barred from WhatsApp for not accepting the 2021 privacy policy.
The bench was informed that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 has given time till May 2027. However, Justice Bagchi pointed out that it is yet to come into force.
During the hearing, the CJI said: "We will not allow you to share even single information with anyone, with this Meta business or anything. You can’t play with the right to privacy of this country, like this. In the name of selling the data. We are passing a very strict order and if there is non-compliance, we will throw out in a second from the court."
It was argued before the bench that all that the NCLAT order does is place Indian consumers in the same position as how they are treating other consumers in other jurisdictions.
The CJI asked, "What is the choice with the people because you have complete monopoly in the market...you will say I am giving a choice; the choice is like the agreement….either you walk out of WhatsApp facility or I will share your data. Why should we allow it?”
"You have made a mockery of constitutionalism of this country," said the CJI, adding, "We will not allow you to share even a single word of data. Must be very clear….no question of sharing data. How can you play with the right of privacy of people like this?"
The CJI said further said that "today WhatsApp was bought by Facebook and tomorrow both will be bought by someone else, and you will transfer the entire data."
The counsel said there is an opt-out choice for the consumer. The CJI, who seemed apparently irked, said: "What do you mean by opt-out? Then opt-out is that you opt out of the country, and withdraw your facilities from here."
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also in the courtroom, said privacy and personal information were "not only sold but commercially exploited", and added, “We feel we are consumers, we are products".
The CJI said there is a danger of compromising the right of privacy, which is so zealously guarded in this country and added that data is exploited for purely commercial consideration.
“And what kind of option do you give? A street vendor, a poor lady sitting on the street selling some fruits, how she will understand your terms and conditions….a very cleverly crafted language, even some of us will not understand that language," said the CJI.
"Please show your mobile or I will bring my mobile. You show how this opt-out business operates, nobody will be able to understand you. By now, we do not know millions of data…this amounts to in a way a decent way of committing theft of private information. We will not allow it to happen”.
Justice Bagchi said the court would like to examine how the data is rented out by WhatsApp and how people are targeted with ads after analysing their behavioural trends.
"Every silo of data, irrespective of privacy, has a value; we would like to examine what the rent sharing of data is...we are concerned about how our behaviour is utilised and monetised for trends," observed Justice Bagchi.
The bench said that if a message is sent to a doctor on WhatsApp that you are feeling under the weather, and the doctor sends some medicine prescriptions immediately, the person starts seeing ads.
Rohatgi and Sibal contended that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted and that even WhatsApp cannot see the messages sent between two users.
Justice Bagchi said that the DPDP Act does not address the issue of "value" on data sharing, unlike the EU Regulations. Rohatgi submitted before the bench that Meta will file an affidavit explaining their activities and then the bench may take a call. The bench agreed to it and scheduled the matter for further hearing next Monday (Feb. 9).
