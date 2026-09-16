Supreme Court Slams Muscle Power, Awards ₹10 Lakh For Midnight Truck Seizure
It directed the finance company to pay Hari Dutt Sharma ₹4.5 lakh along with 6% annual interest from the date of sale until payment.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: When Hari Dutta Sharma’s truck was snatched away in the dead of night by unidentified men who broke its steering lock, it was more than a repossession — it was a stark reminder of how loan recovery can slip into intimidation and muscle power. The Supreme Court has now stepped in, condemning such practices and holding financiers accountable.
On Wednesday, the top court directed the finance company to pay Sharma ₹4.5 lakh — the sale price of his vehicle — along with 6% annual interest from the date of sale until payment. In a strong gesture of redress, the apex court also awarded him ₹10 lakh as compensation for the mental agony and loss of livelihood he suffered over a considerable period.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench said lenders shall not, in the recovery of loans, resort to undue harassment of borrowers, whether by persistently bothering them at odd hours or by the deployment of muscle power.
"Seizure of a vehicle can only be effected through lawful means; banks and financial institutions cannot employ ‘goondas’ to take possession by force. Banks must maintain a due diligence process, conforming to RBI Guidelines on outsourcing of financial services, for the engagement of recovery agents," it said.
Justice Aradhe, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said a loan may create a debt, and a debt may confer upon the financier a right to recover what is due; but the manner in which that right is exercised is not without significance.
The bench said the present appeal brings the contest between the right to recover a secured debt and the right of the borrower to have that recovery undertaken within the bounds of law.
The bench observed that Sharma is a man of modest means and was solely dependent on the vehicle for his livelihood by engaging it in the business of transportation. It said the appellant has been deprived of his right to livelihood in an arbitrary and unfair manner, and the finance company's action constitutes a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Therefore, the appellant is entitled to compensation, it added.
The bench held that clauses stripping borrowers of rights “ipso facto without notice” and authorising recovery agents to enter "any place" for repossession blatantly violate RBI guidelines and the principle of fair procedure.
It added that leaving possession and sale entirely to the financier's discretion—and even allowing waiver of notice—turns minimum safeguards into an illusory promise, exposing borrowers to arbitrary and oppressive action.
"A contractual term which permits one party unilaterally to dispense with the procedural safeguards designed to protect the other cannot be regarded as being in conformity with either the RBI Guidelines or the general contractual requirement of fairness; to that extent, Article 11 does not meet the standard the law requires of a valid repossession clause," it noted.
The bench said the Guidelines/Master Circulars/Clarifications issued by RBI to NBFCs and Scheduled Commercial Banks have existed only on paper, and no steps have been taken by the RBI to implement them.
"We, therefore, direct the RBI to take effective steps to secure genuine compliance, by NBFCs and Scheduled Commercial Banks alike, with the Guidelines/Master Circulars /Clarifications, it has issued from time to time, so that incidents of the present kind, where a citizen is dispossessed of his livelihood in the dead of night, without notice and without recourse, do not recur. The Registry is directed to send a copy of this judgment to RBI," it adde.
The bench said this court held in terms which bear reiteration that ours is a country governed by the rule of law and recovery of loans or seizures of vehicles could only be made through legal means; banks cannot employ ‘goondas’ to take possession of the vehicles by force.
"The appellant’s specific and unrebutted case is that possession was taken at about 1:00 a.m. on 09.04.2023 by breaking open the steering lock of the vehicle, a mode of taking possession that is, by no stretch, peaceful, and one which bears every mark of the very ‘goondaism’ that this Court, in Prakash Kaur (2007), and the RBI, in its successive Guidelines, have condemned in unambiguous terms," it added.
The apex court also imposed Rs 50,000 costs while allowing Sharma’s civil appeal against an April 4, 2025, order of the Allahabad High Court. The HC dismissed his writ petition against the forceful repossession of his vehicle due to default in loan repayment.
Sharma lodged an FIR on the very day of the incident and thereafter filed a complaint under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 on 08.11.2023, in the bona fide belief that his vehicle had been stolen.
The bench said he continued, moreover, to receive traffic challans on 18.01.2024, 18.11.2024, and 18.02.2025 in respect of a vehicle the company claims to have sold as far back as 31.08.2023, a circumstance which, at the very least, called for explanation and ought to have weighed with the High Court.
The bench said the action taken against the appellant contravened the RBI Guidelines, which carry statutory force, and of the very terms of Article 11 on which the company relies.
No seven-day notice, as contemplated by Article 11(a)(i), was in fact issued to the appellant prior to repossession; the right of repossession, being conditional upon such notice, never accrued to the company in the first place, it added.
The bench said the possession memorandum does not even bear the appellant’s signature, which reinforces the conclusion that the vehicle was taken by the company’s recovery agents without following the due process of law.
Background
In 2019, Sharma availed a commercial vehicle loan from Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited for his truck, secured by hypothecation of the vehicle, with a supplementary loan extended in June 2021. Following defaults in repayment, the company repossessed the vehicle once in 2022, released it after part-payment, and issued further notices upon continued default. In 2023, while his vehicle was parked under CCTV surveillance, four unidentified persons broke the steering lock and drove it away.
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