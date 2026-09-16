ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Slams Muscle Power, Awards ₹10 Lakh For Midnight Truck Seizure

New Delhi: When Hari Dutta Sharma’s truck was snatched away in the dead of night by unidentified men who broke its steering lock, it was more than a repossession — it was a stark reminder of how loan recovery can slip into intimidation and muscle power. The Supreme Court has now stepped in, condemning such practices and holding financiers accountable.

On Wednesday, the top court directed the finance company to pay Sharma ₹4.5 lakh — the sale price of his vehicle — along with 6% annual interest from the date of sale until payment. In a strong gesture of redress, the apex court also awarded him ₹10 lakh as compensation for the mental agony and loss of livelihood he suffered over a considerable period.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench said lenders shall not, in the recovery of loans, resort to undue harassment of borrowers, whether by persistently bothering them at odd hours or by the deployment of muscle power.

"Seizure of a vehicle can only be effected through lawful means; banks and financial institutions cannot employ ‘goondas’ to take possession by force. Banks must maintain a due diligence process, conforming to RBI Guidelines on outsourcing of financial services, for the engagement of recovery agents," it said.

Justice Aradhe, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said a loan may create a debt, and a debt may confer upon the financier a right to recover what is due; but the manner in which that right is exercised is not without significance.

The bench said the present appeal brings the contest between the right to recover a secured debt and the right of the borrower to have that recovery undertaken within the bounds of law.

The bench observed that Sharma is a man of modest means and was solely dependent on the vehicle for his livelihood by engaging it in the business of transportation. It said the appellant has been deprived of his right to livelihood in an arbitrary and unfair manner, and the finance company's action constitutes a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Therefore, the appellant is entitled to compensation, it added.

The bench held that clauses stripping borrowers of rights “ipso facto without notice” and authorising recovery agents to enter "any place" for repossession blatantly violate RBI guidelines and the principle of fair procedure.

It added that leaving possession and sale entirely to the financier's discretion—and even allowing waiver of notice—turns minimum safeguards into an illusory promise, exposing borrowers to arbitrary and oppressive action.

"A contractual term which permits one party unilaterally to dispense with the procedural safeguards designed to protect the other cannot be regarded as being in conformity with either the RBI Guidelines or the general contractual requirement of fairness; to that extent, Article 11 does not meet the standard the law requires of a valid repossession clause," it noted.

The bench said the Guidelines/Master Circulars/Clarifications issued by RBI to NBFCs and Scheduled Commercial Banks have existed only on paper, and no steps have been taken by the RBI to implement them.