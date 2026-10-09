Supreme Court Slams Kerala Over Silence On Care For Tallest Elephant Raman, Seeks Medical Report
The top court expressed its discontent with the Kerala government's silence on steps to ensure the animal’s welfare.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Kerala government for failing to detail the measures taken to safeguard Uttoly Raman—the state’s tallest elephant—since ordering his custody transfer in June. Directing authorities to file his latest medical examination report by October 12, the top court expressed its discontent with the state’s silence on steps to ensure the animal’s welfare.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The state apprised the bench that it had a medical report from June. The bench asked whether the elephant had undergone any medical examination since then.
The top court stated that the state must properly care for the elephant and fully comply with its June 9 order in letter and spirit. The bench sought the latest medical inspection report on record by October 12 from the concerned authorities.
The state government claimed that it had taken custody of the elephant soon after the June 9 order. The bench queried why that fact had not been disclosed in its affidavit. It further queried why the court was kept in the dark about the steps taken to ensure the animal’s welfare.
The bench asked the state's counsel, "What were you doing since June 9? What happened since June? Where is that recorded in your affidavit?"
The counsel cited the assembly elections in Kerala as one of the reasons for the delay. The state counsel's contention was not appreciated by the bench, which orally remarked, "So, the Supreme Court order is not to be complied with all these months because there were elections?"
The bench also asked why Raman was allowed to remain in the custody of his caretaker, Krishnankutty, despite the court’s direction to transfer him to the state.
The state's counsel said the elephant was already in government custody. The bench made it clear to the state to ensure that Krishnankutty was not allowed to touch the elephant.
In June, the caretaker was found guilty of contempt for violating an undertaking that Raman would not be used for commercial or temple activities. The bench told the caretaker, "The only love and affection you have for the elephant is for the love of money. You have commercially exploited the elephant".
In June, the apex court deplored the commercial exploitation of Raman despite an order restraining such exploitation. Emphasising that it “cannot turn a blind eye” to such defiance and “cannot be a mute spectator” when it comes to the welfare of voiceless animals, the apex court directed the Kerala government to assume temporary custody of the elephant to safeguard his well-being.
The dispute over Raman, a captive elephant, has been long and chequered, winding its way through multiple rounds of litigation in trial courts and the Kerala High Court.
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