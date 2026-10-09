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Supreme Court Slams Kerala Over Silence On Care For Tallest Elephant Raman, Seeks Medical Report

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Kerala government for failing to detail the measures taken to safeguard Uttoly Raman—the state’s tallest elephant—since ordering his custody transfer in June. Directing authorities to file his latest medical examination report by October 12, the top court expressed its discontent with the state’s silence on steps to ensure the animal’s welfare.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The state apprised the bench that it had a medical report from June. The bench asked whether the elephant had undergone any medical examination since then.

The top court stated that the state must properly care for the elephant and fully comply with its June 9 order in letter and spirit. The bench sought the latest medical inspection report on record by October 12 from the concerned authorities. The state government claimed that it had taken custody of the elephant soon after the June 9 order. The bench queried why that fact had not been disclosed in its affidavit. It further queried why the court was kept in the dark about the steps taken to ensure the animal’s welfare. The bench asked the state's counsel, "What were you doing since June 9? What happened since June? Where is that recorded in your affidavit?" The counsel cited the assembly elections in Kerala as one of the reasons for the delay. The state counsel's contention was not appreciated by the bench, which orally remarked, "So, the Supreme Court order is not to be complied with all these months because there were elections?"