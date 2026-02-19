'Open Avenues Of Employment Instead Of Giving Free Food, Cycles, Electricity': SC Slams Freebie Culture
The bench said it was understandable if states hand-hold the poor, but the nation's economic development gets hampered with this kind of largesse distribution.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly criticised the freebies culture, and emphasised that it is essential to revisit such policies that hamper the country's economic development, and asked, "Will it not amount to an appeasing policy?"
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, "Most of the states in the country are revenue-deficit states and yet they are offering such freebies overlooking development…".
The bench took note of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited's plea, which proposed to provide free electricity to all, irrespective of consumers' financial status. The bench said it was understandable if states hand-hold the poor, but the nation's economic development gets hampered with this kind of largesse distribution.
The bench orally observed, "What kind of culture are we developing in India? It is understandable that as part of the welfare measure you want to provide to those who are incapable of paying the electricity charges…".
The bench stressed that states should work to open avenues for employment instead of giving free food, cycles, and electricity to all. The bench said states, instead of spending on development projects, do two jobs: paying salaries and distributing such largesse.
The bench asked, without drawing a distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot, you start distributing? "Will it not amount to an appeasing policy", asked the CJI.
The bench asked as to why the Tamil Nadu firm suddenly decided to loosen the purse strings after the electricity tariff was notified. "The states should work to open avenues for employment. If you start giving free food from morning to evening, then free cycle, then free electricity, then who will work, and then what will happen to the work culture," it observed.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea of the DMK government-led power distribution firm, which proposes to provide free electricity. The power firm has challenged a rule of the Electricity Amendment Rules, 2024.
