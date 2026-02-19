ETV Bharat / bharat

'Open Avenues Of Employment Instead Of Giving Free Food, Cycles, Electricity': SC Slams Freebie Culture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly criticised the freebies culture, and emphasised that it is essential to revisit such policies that hamper the country's economic development, and asked, "Will it not amount to an appeasing policy?"

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, "Most of the states in the country are revenue-deficit states and yet they are offering such freebies overlooking development…".

The bench took note of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited's plea, which proposed to provide free electricity to all, irrespective of consumers' financial status. The bench said it was understandable if states hand-hold the poor, but the nation's economic development gets hampered with this kind of largesse distribution.

The bench orally observed, "What kind of culture are we developing in India? It is understandable that as part of the welfare measure you want to provide to those who are incapable of paying the electricity charges…".