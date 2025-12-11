Supreme Court: SIR Not An Annual Feature And ECI Doing It After 20 Years
A SC bench led by CJI Surya Kant said SIR cannot be seen too much on procedural aspects.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls cannot be examined too much on procedural aspects, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is doing it after 20 years.
The apex court also orally remarked that the SIR is not an annual feature, and the court must be cautious in making an interference. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Counsel vehemently argued against the arbitrary nature of the SIR exercise.
The bench said SIR cannot be seen too much on procedural aspects. It added, "We cannot interfere too much and keep suggesting. Then it becomes an annual feature".
The CJI said, "SIR is not an annual feature. Keep in mind they are doing this after twenty years". Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran represented petitioners, who opposed the SIR process being undertaken in several states.
He assailed the conceptual foundation of the SIR and added that initiating an inquiry based on a BLO's suspicion effectively amounts to "suspending citizenship". He said removal from an electoral roll, on suspicion amounts to giving a power to suspend citizenship.
He said, "Now, how does the ECI view its role? Because depending on how it views its role will follow how it acts. Either it sees its role as a facilitator and enabler of the societal ideal of universal adult franchise, which would mean helping citizens to vote, proactively helping and enabling".
"The negative way of viewing one's own role is that of a disabler or that of a suspicious policeman or a suspicious neighbour. So, depending on how you view your own role, your sense of fairness and how you go about a particular exercise will be apparent from that," argued Ramachandran.
Ramachandran said that in the current socio-political discourse, the term "migrant" is often loaded and used to imply "illegal migrant" or "exodus" rather than domestic movement.
Justice Bagchi said it is their livelihood which drives them. On labour migration, the CJI said, "In North India, trains are full of farm workers from Bihar... they are virtually auctioned, and by the time they come to Punjab, they are in tears". He noted that many such workers have settled in Punjab, their children have mixed with the culture, yet their roots remain in Bihar or West Bengal.
Ramachandran also questioned the rationale behind selecting nine states and three union territories, including Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, for the SIR exercise.
Ramachandran flagged the timing in Chhattisgarh, where elections are not due. He stressed that rushing through the SIR process in such a "vulnerable state" under a tight timeframe called for judicial review. The CJI also directed the registry not to accept any further fresh pleas regarding the matter. The hearing in the matter will continue on December 16, 2025.
Read More