ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: SIR Not An Annual Feature And ECI Doing It After 20 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls cannot be examined too much on procedural aspects, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is doing it after 20 years.

The apex court also orally remarked that the SIR is not an annual feature, and the court must be cautious in making an interference. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Counsel vehemently argued against the arbitrary nature of the SIR exercise.

The bench said SIR cannot be seen too much on procedural aspects. It added, "We cannot interfere too much and keep suggesting. Then it becomes an annual feature".

The CJI said, "SIR is not an annual feature. Keep in mind they are doing this after twenty years". Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran represented petitioners, who opposed the SIR process being undertaken in several states.

He assailed the conceptual foundation of the SIR and added that initiating an inquiry based on a BLO's suspicion effectively amounts to "suspending citizenship". He said removal from an electoral roll, on suspicion amounts to giving a power to suspend citizenship.

He said, "Now, how does the ECI view its role? Because depending on how it views its role will follow how it acts. Either it sees its role as a facilitator and enabler of the societal ideal of universal adult franchise, which would mean helping citizens to vote, proactively helping and enabling".