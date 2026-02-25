ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Settles Century-Old Dispute Over Pujari Rights At Amoghasidda Temple In Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday brought the curtains down in a century-old dispute over ancestral pujari rights at a temple in Karnataka, including the right to perform puja of deity Amoghasidda and receive offerings from devotees.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K Vinod Chandran upheld the Karnataka High Court's October 2012 verdict and junked the claim of the appellants who, it said, had rested their claim almost entirely on a 1901 decree whose effect was demonstrably undone by their predecessor by instituting the suit for possession in 1944.

A party in settled possession does not sue for possession and the suit is a categorical admission that the possession was not with them at the relevant point in time, the bench said.

"The present lis before us is a protracted dispute spanning over a century, wherein the respondents/plaintiffs and the appellants/ defendants lay competing claims to the ancestral pujari rights and the right to perform puja of the deity Amoghasidda - a saint who passed away 600 years ago and his Samadhi was built as a reverence at the temple situated in Mamatti Gudda, Jalgeri, Arkeri, Karnataka," the bench noted.

It said the core controversy centred on who amongst the feuding families constitutes the hereditary 'wahiwatdar' pujari entitled to conduct religious ceremonies, receive the offerings from devotees, and hold annual Jatra celebrations at the temple.

The bench said the genesis of the dispute dates back to 1944 when predecessor-in-interest of the appellants along with others filed a suit for possession of the temple and other properties.

They had alleged that the other side had entered into possession of the temple property by force and had asserted the right to perform puja. Noting the history of the case, the bench said both the high court and the first appellate court had rendered concurrent findings on the aspect of pujari rights over the temple and held in favour of the respondents.