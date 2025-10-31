ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside Summons Issued By ED To Two Lawyers, Lays Down Guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that no summons can be issued against an advocate in connection with legal advice rendered in a criminal case, unless the matter was covered under an exception under Section 132 of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria.

The bench said that the investigating officers would not issue a summons to an advocate who represented the accused to know the details of the case, unless the matter was covered under any of the exceptions under Section 132. The bench said Section 132 of the BSA was a privilege conferred on the advocate.

The apex court set aside the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to two senior lawyers, and laid down guidelines restricting probe agencies from calling advocates for questioning over legal advice given to clients.

The bench delivered the verdict in a suo motu case registered after issuance of summons to two senior advocates by the central agency.

Justice Chandran, pronouncing the verdict on behalf of the bench, said the court had sought to “harmonise the exemption to the rule” protecting advocates. He said the bench has issued fresh directions to safeguard the legal profession from undue pressure by probe agencies.