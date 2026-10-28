ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside Navy Selection Board’s Decision Denying Permanent Commission To Woman Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Indian Navy Selection Board’s April 12, 2024 decision denying Permanent Commission to a woman officer of its Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch and directed it to reconsider her claim within six weeks.

The top court held that the selection board failed to adequately account for Seema Chaudhary’s favourable Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and placed undue weight on earlier non-recommendations for Permanent Commission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the board to reconvene and reconsider the officer’s claim in accordance with the court’s directions. The exercise must be completed within six weeks, it directed.

The bench found that the board had erred by treating the absence of recommendations for Permanent Commission by successive superior officers as an important factor in assessing her suitability, despite the overall favourable assessment of her performance in the confidential reports.

It noted that the officer had obtained the requisite grading for promotion in most of her ACRs and questioned how an officer who met the prescribed grading criteria for promotion could nevertheless be considered unsuitable for Permanent Commission.

“The overall confidential reports speak of the high performance of the officer. Such non-recommendations cannot overshadow the overall assessment reflected in those reports,” the CJI said.

The bench noted that she had received recommendations for Permanent Commission in 2013 and 2014, while the relevant recommendation columns in earlier reports from 2008 to 2012 were left blank.

Holding that the absence of an entry could not be used to the officer’s disadvantage, the bench directed that the confidential reports covering the period from July 14, 2008, to October 31, 2014, be treated as containing positive recommendations for the Permanent Commission.