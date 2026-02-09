ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside HC Order Staying Decision To Shift HP OBC Commission From Shimla

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside an interim order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court staying the decision of the state government to shift the OBC commission from Shimla to Dharamshala. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said such issues pertain to policy decisions and ordinarily do not fall under the judicial domain.

The bench, however, asked the high court to decide the plea against the shifting of the state OBC panel after taking note of the reply of the Congress-led state government. It permitted the state government to file its reply in the high court within four weeks. The bench said that its observations were primarily related to the grant of an interim order and will not affect the final decision of the case.

At the outset, the bench said that ordinarily, the OBC population live in Kangra and other adjoining areas and such decisions are usually taken "in public interest" and they are usually not justiciable.