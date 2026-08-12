ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Sends Custodial Death Case To CBI, Orders ₹25 Lakh Compensation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the ends of justice require a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances leading to the custodial death of a 34-year-old man in Chhattisgarh in 2024, and directed the state to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to his wife and children.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the CBI director shall ensure that a regular criminal case is registered against those responsible for the death of Shravan Suryavanshi.

The bench directed that the investigation be entrusted to a senior CBI officer, conducted expeditiously and that the investigating officer's report be placed before the court for perusal on the next hearing date.

"The conduct of the concerned State officials in failing to take appropriate steps pursuant to the submission of the judicial inquiry report shall also be duly examined and made a part of the investigation," it said.

Slamming the state authorities, the bench said the explanation offered—that neither police nor disciplinary action was taken against those responsible because the judicial inquiry report had not been served upon the police officials—was a cover-up story and an attempt to pull the wool over the court's eyes.

“The facts, therefore, clearly warranted immediate registration of an FIR and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Shravan, which the State authorities conveniently and deliberately tried to cover up," it observed.

The bench noted that the fact that the post-mortem report was not placed before the High Court and that the relevant material was brought on record only pursuant to the directions issued by this court further highlights the dilatory approach adopted by the state authorities.