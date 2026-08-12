Supreme Court Sends Custodial Death Case To CBI, Orders ₹25 Lakh Compensation
The top said that the CBI director shall ensure that a regular criminal case is registered against those responsible for the death of Shravan Suryavanshi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the ends of justice require a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances leading to the custodial death of a 34-year-old man in Chhattisgarh in 2024, and directed the state to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to his wife and children.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the CBI director shall ensure that a regular criminal case is registered against those responsible for the death of Shravan Suryavanshi.
The bench directed that the investigation be entrusted to a senior CBI officer, conducted expeditiously and that the investigating officer's report be placed before the court for perusal on the next hearing date.
"The conduct of the concerned State officials in failing to take appropriate steps pursuant to the submission of the judicial inquiry report shall also be duly examined and made a part of the investigation," it said.
Slamming the state authorities, the bench said the explanation offered—that neither police nor disciplinary action was taken against those responsible because the judicial inquiry report had not been served upon the police officials—was a cover-up story and an attempt to pull the wool over the court's eyes.
“The facts, therefore, clearly warranted immediate registration of an FIR and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Shravan, which the State authorities conveniently and deliberately tried to cover up," it observed.
The bench noted that the fact that the post-mortem report was not placed before the High Court and that the relevant material was brought on record only pursuant to the directions issued by this court further highlights the dilatory approach adopted by the state authorities.
“In the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the firm opinion that the ends of justice require that the investigation into the circumstances leading to the custodial death of Shravan be entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation and that all officials found responsible for the custodial violence, upon completion of the investigation, be proceeded against and prosecuted in accordance with law," it said.
The bench directed the Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, shall ensure that the complete records of the case are transmitted to the Director CBI through a special messenger within a week from today.
The bench said the finding recorded by the High Court that the deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family and that he died an unnatural death on account of violence suffered during the period of his custody with the state is not even disputed by the state of Chhattisgarh.
The bench passed the order on a plea filed by Suryavanshi’s wife and children challenging an October 2024 verdict of the Chhattisgarh High Court. The high court had held that Suryavanshi was subjected to custodial violence and died as a result thereof. The high court had passed the order on the plea seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh and appropriate action against officers responsible for the custodial death.
The top court noted that the High Court granted a meagre compensation of Rs one lakh to the petitioners and completely overlooked the prayer for directing action against officers who were responsible for the custodial death. The bench said Suryavanshi was apprehended in connection with an FIR lodged in Bilaspur under the provisions of the Chhattisgarh Excise Act, 1915.
According to the FIR, he was found in possession of three bottles containing six litres of raw ‘Mahua’ liquor valued at Rs 1,200. The bench noted that Suryavanshi was lodged at Central Jail, Bilaspur, from where he was referred to a hospital on January 21, 2024, owing to deterioration in his health. He passed away on January 22, 2024, while undergoing treatment.
It noted that since Suryavanshi was in custody at the time of death, the jail superintendent sent a letter to the District and Sessions Judge requesting that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the custodial death.
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